Sequoia’s Singh Leaves Zilingo Board Amid Accounting Probe

Olivia Poh and Faris Mokhtar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital India’s Shailendra Singh has stepped down from the board of troubled Zilingo Pte following questions about the high-profile Singapore startup’s accounting practices, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Singh, a managing director at the influential venture capital firm, resigned as a director about a week ago, after the departures of Temasek Holdings Pte’s Xu Wei Yang and Burda Principal Investments Ltd.’s Albert Shyy, said the people, asking not to be identified because the move hasn’t yet been made public. All three firms have been prominent backers of the fashion e-commerce platform once hailed as a symbol of Southeast Asia’s booming internet economy.

Sequoia and Zilingo declined to comment. Sequoia plans to appoint a replacement and still holds the board seat.

Zilingo has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose and begun an investigation into its financial practices, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The company had been trying to raise $150 million to $200 million with help from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. when investors began to question its finances as part of the due diligence process, people familiar with the matter said.

The concerns centered on the way that Zilingo accounted for transactions and revenue across a platform spanning thousands of small merchants, Bloomberg News reported. Singapore regulators have said the company has not filed annual financial statements since 2019.

Bose has disputed allegations of wrongdoing and contends her suspension was due in part to her complaints about harassment. She has hired an attorney to represent her, Abraham Vergis of Providence Law Asia, and has called the investigation a “witch hunt,” according to correspondence reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Bose and her lawyer have declined to comment.

Read more: Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

The clash represents a dramatic turn of fate for one of Singapore’s most celebrated startups. Zilingo was founded by Bose and Chief Technology and Product Officer Dhruv Kapoor in Singapore seven years ago to help small businesses across South and Southeast Asia sell their goods online. Its valuation surged at one point to almost $1 billion and Bose became a regular speaker on technology and the promise of Southeast Asia.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nikon Looks Beyond Cameras to Reinvent Itself as Tech Supplier

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikon Corp., known for its cameras and optical equipment, is embarking on a corporate transformation that might make it less of a household name and more of a supplier of components to other businesses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPut

  • Hermes Q1 sales rise 27% at constant exchange rates

    PARIS (Reuters) -Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes beat estimates in the first quarter, lifted by strong appetite for its luxury accessories, particularly in the United States and Europe, as the sector powers through turbulence from the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. The French luxury group said revenues at constant exchange rates came in at 2.8 billion euros ($3.06 billion) in the three months to March, up 27% at constant exchange rates, beating consensus estimates, which had forecast 15% organic growth. The results confirm "the year is off with a bang," said Luca Solca, analyst with Bernstein, noting "another solid consensus beat."

  • Uniqlo owner sees big profit drop in China due to COVID restrictions

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Clothing brand Uniqlo's Japanese owner said on Thursday its China operation would report a large profit decline in the current fiscal year owing to the country's COVID-19 restrictions. Fast Retailing < is a bellwether for how major global retailers are being impacted by COVID-related shutdowns in China, one of the biggest growth markets for many Western brands. China is Fast Retailing's biggest foreign market, with 863 stores on the mainland and almost 90 outlets in Shanghai, where stringent lockdown measures, introduced in late March, remain in place to contain the country's worst outbreak of the pandemic.

  • UBS Finally Gets New Manager for Fund Ensnared in China Property

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG has found a new manager for the fund caught out by China’s property turmoil, ending a five-month gap in permanent leadership.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarRaymond L

  • Netflix Stock Braces For First-Quarter Report With Possibly Slowest Growth In 10 Years

    Wall Street analysts have grown increasingly pessimistic about Netflix ahead of the streaming video leader's first-quarter earnings report.

  • California Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A top lawyer for the state of California has resigned, accusing the governor’s office of interfering with a discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard Inc. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, V

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    Tesla (TSLA) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says U

  • Indian Backdoor for Russian Oil Weakens Calls for European Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil imports may be overlooking a crucial flaw in its strategy to punish Moscow: India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarThe South

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukr

  • TSMC Sales Forecast Tops Estimates on Sustained Gadget Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. forecast sales exceeding analysts’ estimates after earnings jumped 45%, helped by solid demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukrain

  • Putin prepares to stop propping up Russian markets - live updates

    National Grid could pay power stations to turn off for Queen's Jubilee FTSE 100 slips 0.3pc at the open Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. If you want to see some more favorite stocks of the billionaire, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. Nicholas Pritzker is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager who […]

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.