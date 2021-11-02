New sequoias take root after fire guts giant trees

Associated Press
The nation's most closely watched off-year election wrapped up Tuesday in Virginia, where voters chose between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin in a campaign that became partly a referendum on President Joe Biden's first year in office. Barely 12 months after Biden captured the state by 10 points, the governor's race was supposed to be a comfortable win for Democrats. Instead, McAuliffe, a prominent figure in Democratic politics and a former Virginia governor, was locked in a dead heat with former business executive Youngkin as he tried to reclaim the post.