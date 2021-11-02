New sequoias take root after fire guts giant trees

Recent wildfires have killed thousands of California's giant sequoias. Now a nonprofit is planting the offspring of one of the world's oldest and largest trees. It's part of an effort to protect "champion trees" from climate change. (Nov. 2)

