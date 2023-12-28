Sequoyah Hills could get arboretum status, the city's second neighborhood to do so.

Doris Gove is a trained biologist and avid Smokies hiker who, like many other nature lovers, also has a simple appreciation for trees.

Now she and some others are trying to spread this arboreal admiration closer to her home in Sequoyah Hills.

The group has been working to get Sequoyah Hills certified as an official arboretum through ArbNet and the Morton Arboretum in Chicago. As the work is being finished, Sequoyah Hills will become only the second certified neighborhood arboretum in Knoxville along with one in North Hills.

The certification allows the variety of trees to be catalogued and labeled, and the group also plans to develop a website that will include information as well as ideas for activities like tree identification scavenger hunts.

The large American elm at by the Sequoyah Greenway parking lot near Fort Loudoun Lake is one of the trees that will be highlighted in the new Sequoyah Hills Arboretum, which has been certified as a Level 1 accredited arboretum by ArbNet.

Gove, who has lived in Sequoyah Hills since 1980, had wanted to help create an official arboretum for Sequoyah Hills because of the people there as well as the trees.

“We have a lot of public land,” she said, citing the city-owned parks like Sequoyah Greenway and the county-owned Sequoyah Elementary. “It’s a very public place. There are a lot of people walking and walking their dogs and playing with their children. It’s a great idea to get the trees labeled, with so many people around, to make more people aware of trees.”

Gove said she got the idea going after attending a meeting of the neighborhood group, the Kingston Pike-Sequoyah Hills Association. “I wanted to see if anyone else was interested,” she said. “And I got several volunteers.”

She and the volunteers then began to try to find as many species as they could to meet the minimum certification standard of 25 tree species. They easily surpassed that with around 45 now identified in the database, she said.

“We have tried to find the largest and nicest examples of species and they will be tagged,” she said. The trees they have identified range from a giant elm that sits near the southwest corner of the greenway parking lot with the restroom building, to such other native trees as red oaks, white oaks, maples, yellowwoods, basswoods, tulip poplars (the state tree) and bald cypress. Also included in the list are such other native trees as the lesser-known Kentucky coffee tree.

Doris Gove

Gove said the large and old elm is being marked as tree No. 1 in their identification database. It is kind of like the arboretum’s version of a headline performer because of its age and majestic limb spread. It has been treated as such, too, she added.

She said some of the parking area has been removed to protect the tree’s root system and allow it to better get water, and some cables have been put around some limbs to keep them from breaking. She also said the tree, like other elms, can be vulnerable to Dutch Elm Disease, but so far it seems healthy.

Gove added that other parts of the project will involve putting identification markings and labels on the trees in ways that don’t hurt them. They are also creating the website.

The trees in the listing will be just those on public lands and not on residents’ yards, she said.

While the project has been approved for the city parkland in Sequoyah Hills after working with the city and urban forester Kasey Krouse, the group also hopes soon to seek out approval to mark some of the trees at Knox County Schools-owned Sequoyah Elementary. Getting some of the students involved or possibly offering educational programs are also part of the dreams with the arboretum, she said.

Gove said this interest in an arboretum is because she has always been interested in trees. She grew up in Massachusetts and came to the University of Tennessee for graduate school. She has taught some biology classes at UT and Pellissippi State and has also written a hiker’s guide to the Smokies and a day hiker’s guide to part of the Appalachian Trail.

A maple tree alongside the median walking path of Cherokee Boulevard in Sequoyah Hills is shown with its leaves turning on Nov. 2. Many of the neighborhood’s trees on public property will be highlighted as the neighborhood becomes a Level 1 certified arboretum.

And now she is helping write the story about the Sequoyah Hills trees and how to admire their individual reach and collective expanse across the landscape. For her, it is simply a labor of love, and she is happy to know the dreamed-up project is literally coming to fruition.

“I started this with an idea and didn’t know if it would work,” she said. “But it’s working and I’m really happy about it.”

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Sequoyah Hills in Knoxville could get neighborhood arboretum status