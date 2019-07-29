Is Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Serabi Gold

How Much Debt Does Serabi Gold Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Serabi Gold had US$6.47m of debt in March 2019, down from US$8.06m, one year before. However, it does have US$12.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$5.66m.

AIM:SRB Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Serabi Gold's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Serabi Gold had liabilities of US$21.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$4.93m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$12.1m in cash and US$1.20m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$13.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Serabi Gold has a market capitalization of US$41.6m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Serabi Gold also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Serabi Gold can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Serabi Gold saw its revenue drop to US$47m, which is a fall of 5.2%. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Serabi Gold?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Serabi Gold had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$3.0m and booked a US$4.2m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$12m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than three years. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Serabi Gold's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.