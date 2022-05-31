Serb president pledges EU course, hints Russia sanctions

DUSAN STOJANOVIC
·2 min read

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Aleksandar Vucic was sworn in for his second term as Serbia’s president Tuesday, pledging to keep the Balkan country on its European Union membership path and hinting that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Despite voting in favor of three U.N. resolutions condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Serbia remains the only European state that has not joined sanctions against its ally Moscow.

In his inaugural speech in parliament, Vucic said Serbia’s priority will be its EU membership path and that the new government -- which should be formed in July -- will have to work harder on gaining entry into the 27-member bloc and consider sanctions against Moscow, although he didn't specifically refer to Russia.

“Forming a new government is of utmost importance because of the situation we are in, difficult situation,” he said. “We will have to deal with new sanctions and stuff, which could damage us so we will ask our European partners to help us,” he said.

Vucic, who convincingly won the presidential election mostly on his pro-Russian agenda, said that he wants to take Serbia into the EU during his new term. But he has spent recent years cementing ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a long-time ally.

Opposition groups and foreign observers said the April vote was far from being free and fair and that Vucic's autocratic rule sidelines the government and parliament.

Vucic announced on Sunday that he has secured an “extremely favorable” three-year natural gas deal with Russia during a telephone conversation with Putin -- something widely seen as his determination not to join EU sanctions despite pressure from the West.

But the Serb president on Tuesday appeared to soften his pro-Russia stance, saying “we must be firm on the European path."

He said Serbia will not seek NATO membership and would maintain its military neutrality.

“We are not politically neutral because we want membership in the European Union,” said Vucic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Sberbank says working as usual despite new EU sanctions

    EU leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the year-end and on other sanctions, such as cutting Sberbank from SWIFT, in an effort to punish Moscow for what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. "We are working as usual despite the new sanctions," Sberbank said in a statement, adding that the main restrictions on its operations have already been in place.

  • Putin promises uninterrupted natural-gas supply to Serbia, which has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine but has not joined in sanctions against it

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic admitted in a March TV address that Serbia is caught in a balancing act between Russia and the West.

  • Explainer: Why is the EU struggling to agree Russian oil sanctions?

    European Union countries are struggling to agree oil sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, nearly four weeks after the European Commission proposed them. The starting point for their talks is the European Commission's proposal from May 4 for the sixth and toughest round of EU sanctions against Russia. The proposal included an import ban on all Russian oil - sea-borne and pipeline, crude oil and refined products.

  • Hungary's Orban wins exemption in EU Russian oil embargo

    Hungary's divisive leader has once again got his own way with the European Union — this time in tough negotiations on Russian oil at a summit in Brussels. The European Commission’s "proposal to ban the use of Russian oil in Hungary was defeated,” Orban said in a video statement on Facebook. EU leaders concluded four weeks of negotiations on Monday to impose a partial embargo on Russian oil imports.

  • Oil giant Rosneft plans to pay out record dividends amid intensifying sanctions — and Russia stands to be the biggest winner

    Rosneft posted record profits last year thanks to an oil price rally as demand recovered on easing pandemic restrictions.

  • Turkish leader writes on 'risks' of Sweden, Finland in NATO

    Turkey’s president has highlighted the activities of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party as part of his country’s objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO

  • EU agrees gradual Russian oil embargo, gives Hungary exemptions

    European Union leaders have agreed an embargo on Russian oil imports that will start kicking in towards the end of the year and which exempts, for now, pipeline imports that Hungary and two other landlocked Central European states rely on. The toughest sanction yet on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, agreed overnight after weeks of wrangling, aims to remove 90% of Russia's crude imports into the 27-nation bloc by year-end, senior officials said. "The purpose is to stop Russia's aggressive war," Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said.

  • NZ prime minister to meet Biden to discuss U.S. engagement in Indo-Pacific

    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday at the White House, where she said she expects to discuss ongoing U.S. engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. "Top of mind for us, alongside the situation in Ukraine, is the situation in our region," she told New Zealand media at a press conference in Washington D.C. "We'll be encouraging the United States to really continue and strengthen engagement in our region including economic engagement, which is really critical to our region." The meeting has taken on greater importance as New Zealand in recent weeks has raised concerns about China's presence in the region following news that Beijing had signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands.

  • Futures slip on inflation fears, eyes on Powell-Biden talks

    As U.S. traders returned from a long weekend, European shares slipped and Brent crude climbed above $120 a barrel after the European Union agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil and China decided to lift some COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday the U.S. central bank should be prepared to raise rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed. Waller's comments sparked a sell-off in bond markets, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbing to a one-week high, as traders wound back recent expectations that the Fed might pause for breath after hikes in June and July.

  • Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin

    The Serbian populist president has announced that he has secured an “extremely favorable” gas deal with Russia

  • Gazprom says it fully cuts off gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra

    Russia has already cut off gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria and Finland, which had refused to make payments for gas in line with an order from President Vladimir Putin that requires rouble accounts to be set up in a Russian bank as part of the settlement scheme. The new requirements for countries which Moscow deems "unfriendly" were introduced following sweeping sanctions imposed by the West on Russia for what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • ‘Snobbish’ Brexit visa plan shuts out students from Africa and south Asia

    Ministers are facing a backlash over a Brexit visa plan for the “brightest and best” graduates that excludes universities in Africa, South Asia and Latin America.

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine

  • Russian foreign minister denies speculation that Putin is ill

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sought to quell speculation over rumors around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health, saying on Sunday that “sane” people can see he is in good health. In an interview with French television news TF1 and LCI, Lavrov shot down speculation that the 69-year-old Russia leader is in ill health and said…

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Triple Your Money or Better

    This has been a rough year to be a growth stock investor. On Wall Street, though, cool-headed analysts are still enthusiastic about some of the stocks they've been assigned to watch. Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE), Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), and Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) have lost a lot of ground, but analysts up and down Wall Street expect them to recover in big ways.

  • Turkey says Nordics must change laws if needed to meet its NATO demands

    ANKARA/HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden should change their laws if needed to meet Turkey's demands and win its backing for their bid to join NATO, the Turkish foreign minister said on Tuesday, doubling down on a threat to veto an historic enlargement of the alliance. In a move that shocked its allies, Turkey on May 13 objected to Finland and Sweden joining NATO on the grounds that they harbour people linked to groups it deems terrorists, including the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and because they halted arm exports to Turkey in 2019.

  • Experts: Iran disrupts internet; tower collapse deaths at 34

    Iran disrupted internet access to the outside world as angry demonstrators rallied over the collapse of a tower in southwestern Iran that has killed at least 34 people, experts said Tuesday as outrage and grief continued to grow in the country. The disruption has plunged the southwestern province into digital isolation, making it difficult for journalists to authenticate events on the ground and for activists to share footage and organize protests. It's a tactic the Iranian government has repeatedly employed during times of unrest, rights activists say, in a country where radio and television stations already are state-controlled and journalists face the threat of arrest.

  • List of Russian ships exporting Ukrainian grain given to Turkey, Dzhemilev says

    The list of ships that Russia is using to export and sell stolen Ukrainian grain and other goods has been handed over to an adviser to the President of Turkey, the leader of the Crimean Tatars Mustafa Dzhemilev has said.

  • Czech ministry summons Russian ambassador over diplomatic property use doubts

    The Czech Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's ambassador on Tuesday to express concerns about the use of Russian diplomatic properties. The Czech Republic expelled around 100 Russian embassy last year in a diplomatic row over Prague's accusations of Russian involvement in a 2014 explosion at an arms depot, and the government has been one of the toughest against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. "Diplomatic missions on the territory of a foreign state must respect not only the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, but also the rules and laws of the host country," Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in a statement.

  • Diane Kruger is Wrapped in Silver Gown and Crystal PVC Pumps at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Kruger arrived to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival's Closing Ceremony with Norman Reedus in a sparkling AMI gown and Mach & Mach pumps.