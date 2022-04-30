Serbia displays Chinese missiles amid concerns in Balkans

DUSAN STOJANOVIC
·2 min read

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Saturday publicly displayed a recently delivered Chinese anti-aircraft missile system, raising concerns in the West and among some of Serbia’s neighbors that an arms buildup in the Balkans could threaten fragile peace in the region.

The sophisticated HQ-22 surface-to-air system was delivered last month by a dozen Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes in what was believed to be the largest-ever airlift delivery of Chinese arms to Europe.

Although Serbia officially seeks membership in the European Union, it has been arming itself mostly with Russian and Chinese weapons, including T-72 battle tanks, MiG-29 fighter jets, Mi-35 attack helicopters and drones.

Back in 2020, U.S. officials warned Belgrade against purchasing HQ-22 missile systems, whose export version is known as FK-3. They said that if Serbia really wants to join the EU and other Western alliances, it must align its military equipment with Western standards.

The Chinese missile system has been widely compared to the American Patriot and the Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile systems although it has a shorter range than more advanced S-300s. Serbia is the first operator of the Chinese missiles in Europe.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said at the end of the arms display at a military airport near Belgrade that the Chinese missiles, as well as other recently delivered military hardware, are not a threat to anyone and only represent a “powerful deterrent” against potential attackers.

“We will no longer allow to be a punching bag for anyone,” Vucic said, apparently referring to NATO’s 78-day bombardment of Serbia for its bloody crackdown against Kosovo Albanian separatists in 1999.

Serbia, which was at war with its neighbors in the 1990s, does not recognize Kosovo’s independence declared in 2008. It still has frosty relations with NATO-members Croatia and Montenegro as well as Bosnia, whose separatist Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik attended the military drill on Saturday.

Vucic said Serbia is also negotiating a purchase of French multi-purpose Dessault Rafale jets, as well as British Eurofighter Typhoon fighters. He said that only “political hurdles” could prevent the purchase of the Western aircraft.

There are widespread concerns that Russia could push its ally Serbia into an armed conflict with its neighbors to try at least partly to shift public attention from the war in Ukraine.

Although Serbia has voted in favor of U.N. resolutions that condemn the bloody Russian attacks in Ukraine, it has refused to join international sanctions against its allies in Moscow or outright criticize the apparent atrocities committed by the Russian troops in Ukraine.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Spotlight: China and Japan: Largest Owners of U.S. Debt

    Total public debt owed by the U.S. federal government was $29.6 trillion at the end of 4Q21, up 7% year-over-year as the government has been spending to keep the economy afloat amid the pandemic. Outside of U.S. investors, the two largest holders of U.S. public debt are Japan, which owns 4% of the debt, and China, which also owns 4%. Other nations among the top 10 own 9% of the debt, so the top-10 holders collectively own 17%. The total of U.S. debt owned by foreign holders is $7.7 trillion, or about 26%. We suspect these holders are unlikely to push the U.S. government to reduce debt levels; nor will they dump their holdings into the bond markets. Japan's holders are long-term in nature and China has no reason to sell a large portion of its holdings (as the increase in supply would merely depress the price of the balance of its holdings, and may even weaken the dollar, setting off trade repercussions). Local U.S. holders can rest (relatively) assured that the government's printing presses will pump out money until all are paid. We expect to see continued strong demand for the safety and security of U.S. fixed-income securities -- and thus relatively low interest rates (despite high inflation) in the quarters ahead.

  • Russians again report shelling of their territory by "Ukrainian aviation"

    Valentyna Romanenko - Saturday, 30 APRIL 2022, 10:59 Russian media reported on the shelling of a village in Bryansk Region of Russia, in the border area with Ukraine. Source: RIA Novosti, TASS, Interfax Details: According to the governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz, Russian air defence equipment found a plane of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the sky over Bryansk Region on Saturday morning.

  • Dollar surge leaves trail of destruction

    The dollar's race to two-decade highs is leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, exacerbating inflation in other countries and tightening financial conditions just as the world economy confronts the prospect of a slowdown in growth. This year's 8% gain against a basket of currencies is driven partly by bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster and further than other developed countries, and partly by its status as a safe haven in times of turbulence. It is also supported by Japan's reluctance to ditch its super-easy policies, and fears of recession in Europe.

  • UK foreign secretary 'appalled' by arrest of British Virgin Islands premier in DEA drug sting

    Andrew Fahie was caught in a sting operation by the US Drug Enforcement Administration, whose agents posed as members of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel.

  • Montenegro lawmakers elect pro-EU government after crisis

    Montenegrin lawmakers on Thursday approved a new, pro-Western government that promised to speed up European Union integration and make an effort to bridge a deep political divide in the small Balkan nation. The government of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic won support from 45 lawmakers in the 81-member parliament while three votes were against. Pro-Serbian groups did not attend the session.

  • China’s Sudden Currency Plunge Raises Risk of a 2015-Style Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s tightly managed currency depreciates dramatically against the dollar, it can be hard to stop.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine’s Forces Get Boost From Arsenal of Old-Fashioned ArtilleryMore than six years after China’s shock 2015 devalu

  • Federal employees should not invest their retirement savings in Chinese companies

    Flawed proposal would open up the federal Thrift Savings Plan to mutual funds that could invest in companies owned by Chinese government

  • Ukrainians admire Boris Johnson and Andrzej Duda, don’t support Putin and Lukashenko

    An absolute majority of the Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards the leaders of Belarus and Russia, or 96% and 98%, respectively, according to a new poll conducted by the Sociological Group "Rating" on April 26, 2022.

  • EXPLAINER: Why are foes Turkey and Saudi Arabia fixing ties?

    The killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul sent an already tense and shaky relationship between Turkey and Saudi Arabia into complete free fall. Fast-forward 3 1/2 years later and it appears Turkey and Saudi Arabia are attempting to build a bridge and move on. In his first trip to Saudi Arabia in five years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embraced Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and sipped traditional Arabic coffee with King Salman before a state dinner and direct talks that ran into the early hours of Friday.

  • Ford Had a Strong Quarter. But There Could Be Trouble Brewing.

    The auto maker maintained its financial forecasts for the full year, but Wall Street isn't heaping praise on the quarterly results.

  • Shanghai to let another 1,188 manufacturers resume production after Covid-19 cases stabilise

    Shanghai will allow another 1,188 manufacturers to resume production after Covid-19 cases showed signs of stabilising following a month-long citywide lockdown. Mainland China's commercial and financial capital also plans to let more shops, restaurants and bank branches reopen in a step-by-step approach as it looks to get the ailing local economy back on track. Key manufacturing businesses in the automotive, life science, chemical and semiconductor sectors will be given priority on the so-called

  • As Time Passes, and the Weather Warms, Putin’s Power Play in Europe Loses Force

    Turning off the spigot on natural gas remains a big problem. But Russia’s ability to bully Europe, beginning with Poland and Bulgaria, may last only so long.

  • Deliveries to Bucha: US Army veteran trucks aid to battle-scarred Ukrainian towns

    U.S. Army veteran Chris Loverro is one of thousands of veterans who have traveled to Ukraine to assist.

  • These are the best new perennials for your Colorado garden, according to CSU researchers

    After three seasons of growing and studying newer perennial cultivars in the Rocky Mountains, these varieties rose to the top for CSU researchers.

  • Photos show alarming climate change effects

    New before and after images of Lake Mead from 2020 and 2021 show the depth of the shrinking lake, which serves as a water supply for millions in Arizona, California and Nevada.

  • Bethany Beach real estate agent charged with sex abuse of 3 young girls

    Michael McDowell was indicted by a grand jury on Monday and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of a $95,000 cash bond.

  • Indianapolis' south side is getting a new intersection: Get to know the 'displaced left'

    A makeover of the intersection of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road on Indianapolis' south side will include an unfamiliar pattern: the 'displaced left.'

  • Putin will respond with threats of chemical, nuclear weapons to increased Western support for Ukraine believes

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is likely to react with more threats of chemical and nuclear weapons, in response to increased support for Ukraine by the West – including new arms supplies and sanctions against Russia, political scientist Mykola Davydiuk told Radio NV on April 29.

  • How former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki looked east to China

    The former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki, who died last week aged 90, made a major economic shift to Asia with his "Look East Policy", which is credited with attracting Asian capital to a series of major projects such as ports, highways and airports. In the early days of his tenure, the West was diplomatically and economically dominant in most African countries but in many cases cut funding while demanding democratic reforms. Kenya and many others turned instead to countries like China, who promi

  • ‘Uncharted’ film pulled from Philippine cinemas due to South China Sea map

    The Sony Pictures film “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, was pulled from Philippine cinemas over a scene showing China’s nine-dash map illustrating their disputed claim over the South China Sea. The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) of the Philippines stopped showing the action-adventure movie following a request from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).