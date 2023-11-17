Serbia talks about its desire to help with reconstruction of Ukraine

Serbia said that it would like to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the end of the war started by Russia.

Source: Goran Vesić, Serbia’s Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, wrote about this on Twitter (X), European Pravda reports.

Details: He noted that recently, in cooperation with partners from the USA, an initiative was launched regarding the potential participation of Serbian construction companies in the reconstruction projects of Ukraine.

Vesić said that he organised a meeting with Serbian construction companies that expressed a desire to participate in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Quote: "The common conclusion of this meeting is that the Serbian construction and machine-building industry has at its disposal the engineering capacity, manpower, mechanisation, recommendations and experience to participate in the very complex projects that await Ukraine after the war," added the minister.

Reminder: In October, Serbia agreed to shelter Ukrainians affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP for half a year.

But at the same time, the screening of a film about Mariupol was cancelled in a Serbian city under the pressure of pro-Russian radicals. The Independent Association of Journalists of Serbia condemned this move.

Support UP or become our patron!