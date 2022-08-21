Serbia warns it will protect Kosovo Serbs if NATO doesn't

DUSAN STOJANOVIC
·3 min read

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president called on NATO on Sunday to “do their job” in Kosovo or he says Serbia itself will move to protect its minority in the breakaway province.

The fiery televised address to his nation by President Aleksandar Vucic followed the collapse of political talks between Serbian and Kosovo leaders earlier this week mediated by the European Union in Brussels.

Serbia, along with its allies Russia and China, has refused to recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence. A NATO-led intervention in 1999 ended the war between Serbian forces and separatists in Kosovo and stopped Belgrade’s bloody crackdown against Kosovo's majority Albanians.

The EU has overseen years of unsuccessful talks to normalize their ties, saying that’s one of the main preconditions for Kosovo and Serbia’s eventual membership in the 27-nation bloc.

“We have nowhere to go, we are cornered,” Vucic said. “We will save our people from persecution and pogroms, if NATO does not want to do it.”

He also claimed that Kosovo Albanian “gangs” need to be stopped from crossing into northern Kosovo, where most of the Kosovo Serbs live. He offered no proof for the claim.

There are widespread fears in the West that Russia could encourage its ally Serbia into an armed intervention in northern Kosovo that would further destabilize the Balkans and shift at least some world and NATO attention from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Nearly 4,000 NATO-led peacekeepers have been stationed in Kosovo following the 1998-99 war and any armed intervention there by Serbia or Russia would mean a major escalation of a simmering conflict in Europe.

Following the collapse of the EU-mediated talks, NATO peacekeeping troops in Kosovo have been deployed at main roads in its north, saying they are ready to protect the freedom of movement for all sides.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo soared anew last month when the Kosovo government led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid in Kosovo’s territory. Serbia has been implementing the same measures for Kosovo citizens crossing into Serbia for the past 10 years.

Minority Serbs in Kosovo reacted with anger to the proposed changes, putting up roadblocks, sounding air raid sirens and firing guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovo police officers. No one was injured.

Under apparent pressure from the West, Kurti postponed implementation of the measure for a month to Sept. 1, when more trouble is expected if a compromise is not reached by then.

Vucic said Serbia will “work hard” to reach a “compromise solution in the next 10 days" and accused the Kosovo leadership of “only being interested in abolishing any trace of the Serbian state in Kosovo."

Vucic also claimed, again without proof, that Kosovo's government wanted “the final removal of the Serbian people from Kosovo" — something that has been repeatedly denied by Kosovo officials.

__

AP writer Jovana Gec contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia significantly increases number of missile carriers in Black Sea Southern Defence Forces

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 16:39 The Russians have significantly increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea in the lead-up to Ukraine's Independence Day. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, head of the united press centre of the Southern Defence Forces, in a telethon broadcast, when asked about potential danger from Russian military forces on Independence Day; the Ukrainian Navy Quote: "We are observing that they [the Russians - ed.

  • "Kyiv will shudder": Russian propagandists demand strikes on decision-making centres

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 11:07 SIMONYAN, PHOTO BY TASS Russian propagandists are demanding strikes on decision-making centres in Kyiv. Source: Margarita Simonyan, the main propagandist of the Russian Federation, on the pro-Kremlin television station Tsargrad, on Telegram Details: The propaganda outlet issued a report after the daughter of "Putin's ideologue" Alexander Dugin was killed in a car explosion.

  • Mediterranean gas sends sparks flying between Lebanon and Israel

    A row over exploration rights is turning violent

  • 'Kyiv will shudder': Russians outraged after deadly Moscow car bombing kills daughter of Putin ally. Live updates.

    Angry Russians called for attacks on Ukrainian government buildings after the death of a prominent Putin ally's daughter in a car bombing. Updates.

  • German minister rules out keeping nuclear plants running to save gas

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck ruled out on Sunday extending the lifespan of the country's three remaining nuclear power plants in order to save gas, saying it would save at most 2 percent of gas use. These savings were not sufficient to be worth reopening the debate about the exit from nuclear energy given the consensus on the topic, he said during a discussion with citizens at the government's open-door day. The plants are due to be shut down by the end of the year under legislation introduced by the government of former Chancellor Angela Merkel following the meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan in 2011.

  • Five Russian tanks destroyed and 300 enemy soldiers killed in last day, says General Staff

    Russia has lost about 45,200 of its troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported on its Facebook page on Aug 21.

  • Palestinians working in Israel strike over demand for bank accounts

    Tens of thousands of Palestinians employed in Israel staged a one-day strike on Sunday in protest at a decision to pay their salaries into bank accounts rather than in cash. The new payment method was agreed between Palestinian and Israeli authorities looking for a more efficient and secure way to pay salaries, but workers fear that hidden fees and new taxes will cut into their wages. About 200,000 Palestinians cross each day into Israel or Jewish settlements for work, earning on average more than twice as much as those employed by Palestinian state bodies and businesses.

  • Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to fight a potential Chinese invasion is learning lessons from Ukraine, report says

    Military experts say that Taiwan could use smaller weapons like handheld missiles and drones to defend against China's huge army.

  • Court puts on hold Graham's testimony in Ga. election probe

    A federal appeals court on Sunday agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court’s order requiring that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating plots to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia. A subpoena had instructed the South Carolina Republican to appear before the special grand jury on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May had denied Graham's request last Monday to quash his subpoena and on Friday rejected his effort to put her decision on hold while he appealed.

  • Japan considers deploying long-range missiles to counter China - Yomiuri

    Japan is considering the deployment of 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counterattack capability against China, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday. The missiles would be existing arms modified to extend their range from 100 km (62 miles) to 1,000 km, the daily said, citing government sources. The arms, launched by ships or aircraft, would be stationed mainly around the southern Nansei islands and capable of reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China, the Yomiuri said.

  • 'Car bomb' kills Russian nationalist's daughter

    STORY: The daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue has been killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow, say Russian state investigators.Darya Dugina, who was killed on Saturday (20 August) evening, was the daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine and has been placed on a U.S. sanctions list.Described by investigators as a journalist and political expert, Dugina publicly backed her father's position and expressed support for Russia's intervention in Ukraine on state TV. The Russian Foreign Ministry speculated that Ukraine might have been behind the attack, though Ukraine denied any involvement.Russia's state news agency quoted an acquaintance of Dugina as saying the vehicle belonged to her father, who was probably the intended target.Father and daughter attended a festival outside Moscow and Dugin decided to switch cars at the last minute, a Russian state newspaper reported.Some Russia watchers say Dugin holds significant sway over Russian President Vladimir Putin, but others dispute that.

  • "Alcohol chemical weapons": Presidents Office comments on Russias tales of soldiers being poisoned

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 23:54 Mykhailo Podoliak. Photo: Getty Images Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has responded to an accusation made by Russia's Ministry of Defence.

  • Plea penalty sends Gladbach top in Germany

    A first-half penalty by French forward Alassane Plea sent Borussia Moenchengladbach to the top of the Bundesliga with a 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Friday.

  • U.S. Treasury official warns Russia trying to bypass Western sanctions via Turkey

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said. In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce the sanctions against Russia, the department said in a statement. In its own readout of the call, the Turkish finance ministry said Elitas had stressed Turkey's deep economic and political relations with both Russia and Ukraine but also assured Adeyemo that Ankara would not allow any violation of the sanctions.

  • The Taiwan Risk: What Companies Are Doing Right Now

    The question, of course, is what that de-risking looks like for companies that have spent decades and billions investing in China.

  • Russia's 'most hidden crime' in Ukraine war: Rape of women, girls, men and boys

    Ukrainian authorities believe cases of sexual assault by Russian occupiers are vastly underreported. Shame and many factors underlie survivors' unwillingness to report rapes.

  • America’s new “national teacher shortage” is neither new nor national

    But it suits both Democrats and Republicans to play it up

  • Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

    Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family's company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany. Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Gas is not only much more costly, it might not be available at all if Russia completely cuts off supplies to Europe to avenge Western sanctions, or if utilities can't store enough for winter.

  • Public kill-on-sight campaigns ramp up for invasive spotted lanternfly

    Kill-on-sight requests in New York City and elsewhere are a part of public campaigns to fight an invasive insect now massing and feeding on plants around much of the eastern United States.

  • WSJ Opinion: The Mar-a-Lago Raid Heads Into Overtime

    Journal Editorial Report: Does the search help or hurt Donald Trump? Images: AP/Miami Herald via ZUMA Press Wire Composite: Mark Kelly