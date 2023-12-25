Serbian police block opposition supporters trying to enter city council building in Belgrade
Police in Serbia have fired tear gas to prevent hundreds of opposition supporters from entering the capital’s city council building. A crowd was outside Belgrade city hall on Sunday to protest what election observers said were widespread vote irregularities during a general election a week ago. Shielded riot police barricaded themselves inside Belgrade’s city hall, firing tear gas as hundreds of opposition protesters broke windows on the entrance of the downtown building. (Dec. 25)