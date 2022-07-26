Serbian police break up people-smuggling gang, find migrants

·1 min read

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia's police broke up a people-smuggling gang near the border with Hungary early on Tuesday, and found various weapons and hundreds of passports and other documents taken from migrants trying to reach Western Europe, officials said.

Police also discovered 120 migrants, including women and children, during the operation in the area of Mali Horgos, a statement said.

Tuesday's operation is the second this month against people-smugglers along the border with Serbia's European Union neighbor Hungary. Stepped-up police activity has followed a clash in the area in early July that left one person dead.

Police said they found both firearms and other weapons with the smugglers.

“Any human being on our territory has the right to be respected, and to dignity,” said Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

People fleeing violence or poverty in the Middle East, Africa or Asia have been stranded by the Hungarian border hoping to cross from the Balkan country and move further west.

Sneaking over Serbia’s northern border often takes months because Hungary has put up two rows of barbed wire fence and deployed heavy security. Migrants therefore often turn to people-smugglers in order to continue their journey toward the EU’s more prosperous nations.

Migrants routinely face perils on their long journeys toward better lives. From Serbia, migrants also cross into Croatia, Bosnia or Romania.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Recommended Stories

  • The Europeanization of the US

    Where once we were a federal union, the USA is becoming a slapped-up version of a confederacy of squabbling mini-countries.

  • Ukraine charges former ministers with state treason

    For their role in signing Kharkiv Accords with Russia in 2010, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (PGO) has charged former Foreign Minister Kostiantyn Hryshchenko and former Justice Minister Oleksandr Lavrynovych with treason, PGO said in a Telegram post on July 25.

  • After deadly weekend, Mayor Lucas and Kansas City should be furious over murder rate

    Can a new anti-crime initiative from Interim Police Chief Joe Mabin stop the carnage? | Editorial

  • Lavrov plans to "save" Ukrainians from the "Zelenskyy regime"

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 19:09 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that the occupying country will help the people of Ukraine to get rid of an "anti-people and anti-historical regime".

  • Ukraine hits Russian air assault brigade command post, killing 48 enemy soldiers in southern Ukraine

    The Ukrainian military conducted seven strikes against Russian forces in southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South reported on Facebook on July 25.

  • FTSE 100 outperforms peers after Gazprom cuts flows to Europe

    Yesterday Gazprom reduced gas flows to the bloc through Nord Stream 1 due to a turbine problem.

  • Okada Manila SPAC Deal Eyes Downstate New York Casino License

    Back in October, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ADER), a SPAC founded by gaming turnaround specialist Jason Ader, announced a business combination with Universal Entertainment Resorts International (UERI), the holding company of Okada Manila International. The merger agreement was recently extended from July 1 until Oct. 1, an indication the two parties remain committed to […]

  • Retired Clark Co. Sheriff shares his reaction to deputy’s passing

    Former Clark County Sheriff Gene Kelly spoke with News Center 7 about his reaction to the death of Deputy Matthew Yates.

  • Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes as fighting rages

    The appeal of Ukraine’s first war crimes conviction was adjourned on Monday, as prosecutors keep pushing to hold Russia legally accountable for atrocities even as fighting rages in the south and east of the country. Thin and subdued, Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old captured Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian and was sentenced in May by a Ukrainian court to life in prison, sat in a glass box in the courtroom as he faced news cameras. Around Ukraine's capitol region, where Russian forces pulled out four months ago, much of the work of documenting crime scenes and interviewing witnesses has been done.

  • 3 homicides in 3 weeks: 11 in Asheville so far in 2022; on pace to outnumber 2020, 2021

    Asheville has had more homicides this year than it did in 2021, and it will likely outpace 2020.

  • Analysis - Russian gas flow too low to fill Europe's storage

    Russia's cut in supplies through its main gas pipeline to Germany will leave countries unable to meet goals to refill storage and Europe's biggest economy faced with rationing industry to keep its citizens warm during the winter months. Politicians in Europe have repeatedly said Russia could cut off gas flows this winter, which would thrust Germany into recession and lead to soaring prices for consumers already grappling with inflation at multi-year highs. So far, the most high-profile casualty of Russia's reduced gas flows is Germany's biggest gas importer Uniper.

  • White House proposes strengthening transgender health protections

    A new proposal from the Biden administration would reverse Trump-era limits on health care protections against discrimination for gay and transgender people. The proposed rule from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) would strengthen ObamaCare’s rules to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, including on the basis of sexual orientation and gender…

  • Ukrainian guerrillas is said to arrange sabotage against Russian invaders in Melitopol

    The Ukrainian guerrilla movement may have been involved in a series of explosions in the town of Melitopol overnight, damaging railway infrastructure, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said in a Telegram messenger post on July 24.

  • The unlikely story of Romania's first-ever marriage between two women

    Evie and Gia were able to marry on the day of Bucharest's Pride March because, in the government's eyes, Evie's still a man. Their fight isn't over yet.

  • Taiwan holds air raid drills ahead of potential Pelosi visit

    Taiwan's capital held widespread air raid drills with China warning the U.S. against a potential trip to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Although Pelsoi has not made a final decision about whether she will visit the self-governing island, China's foreign ministry vowed to take ""forceful measures"" if the trip goes forward. David Sacks, a research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, joined Lana Zak on CBS News to discuss.

  • We Can't Fix Inflation Without Saving Ukraine

    If President Biden really wanted to escape his political morass he might consider saving Ukraine. At over 9%, inflation is U.S. voters’ top concern, and political analysts expect a Democratic rout in the midterms as these frustrations are voiced. Biden, and the U.S., is not alone in this.

  • Colorado Man Pleads Guilty To Casting Missing Wife's Ballot For Trump

    "I figured all these other guys are cheating,” Barry Morphew said of his decision to cast the ballot after his wife's disappearance, according to an arrest warrant.

  • Harvard and community college? Owen Holt did both at the same time on the way to Daytona

    After the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Owen Holt found a creative way to continue his baseball career, shuttling between two very different schools.

  • Chinese consumer e-commerce platform operator Eachnet.com to cease operations after 23 years amid tough market competition

    Eachnet.com, formerly a leading Chinese consumer goods auction site that was acquired by eBay, will cease operations after 23 years in business, making it the latest casualty of aggressive competition in the world's biggest e-commerce market. The Shanghai-based company, which once had 70 per cent of China's consumer online sales market, will shut down transactions on all its online stores and close the platform's servers before August 12 because of a "change of operations", according to an annou

  • Heatwave reveals British garden hidden for 300 years

    STORY: Location: Chatsworth House, EnglandThe UK heatwave revealed this hidden 300-year-old garden designSource: Chatsworth House TrustExtreme heat burned the new lawn awayexposing remnants of the original 17th-century garden designThe old European-style formal garden was known as the Great ParterreIt was designed in 1699 for the 1st Duke of Devonshirebut covered and replaced with a new lawn design around 1730