Serbian President announced that western Balkans – Ukraine summit to be held soon

In the "near future" Ukraine will hold a summit with the western Balkan countries, Vučić said during a briefing with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Radio Slobodna Evropa reports on Feb. 7.

"We do not want to endanger cooperation with Ukraine,” the Serbian President said.

“I will attend the summit of the western Balkans and Ukraine, which will take place in the near future. We have very proper relations with the Ukrainian leadership.”

Vučić did not provide further details about the upcoming event.

According to Ukrainian outlet Yevropeiska Pravda, citing its own sources, Vučić discussed the possibility of a summit between Ukraine and southeastern Europeean states that will start on Feb. 28 in the Albanian capital Tirana.

Earlier, Serbian Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesić said that Serbia wants to take part in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine