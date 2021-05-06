Serbians queue to get COVID-19 vaccine and with it a shopping voucher

  • Serbians flock to receive COVID-19 vaccines and discount vouchers
  • Serbians flock to receive COVID-19 vaccines and discount vouchers
  • Serbians flock to receive COVID-19 vaccines and discount vouchers
  • Serbians flock to receive COVID-19 vaccines and discount vouchers
  • Serbians flock to receive COVID-19 vaccines and discount vouchers
1 / 5

Serbians queue to get COVID-19 vaccine and with it a shopping voucher

Serbians flock to receive COVID-19 vaccines and discount vouchers
·2 min read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Dozens of people gathered at a major mall in Belgrade on Thursday hoping to be among the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine and with it a shopping voucher, in the latest initiative by authorities to encourage more Serbians to get inoculated.

Since last December, Serbia has vaccinated 29.81% of its population of around 7 million with at least one dose.

The government now wants to accelerate the programme, including drop-in vaccination centres and facilities in shopping malls.

"People should be responsible ... and seize the opportunity (to have a vaccine) ... as we reach out to them," said doctor Zoran Vekic, who coordinated Thursday's event.

In the Usce shopping mall, people crowded to get their shot and be among the first 100 to receive a voucher worth 3,000 dinars ($30.74) from the mall's management and retailers.

"This is actually ingenious, as it motivates people so well," said Nikolina, a woman in her 30s.

To speed up vaccinations, President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday also said he had asked the government to make a separate one-time payment to everyone older than 16 who receives one or both shots by May 31.

COVID-19 infections have gradually declined in recent weeks to a daily total of around 1,200, and the government is keen to bring them down further to allow it to open up the economy further.

Restaurants, cafes, bars and clubs are restricted to serving outdoors only, but markets and shops are open and there are no restrictions for travelling inside the country.

Serbia last month increased its 2021 budget deficit to 6.9% of economic output, up from 3%, to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, including payments and subsidies to citizens, pensioners, and businesses.

Belgrade has also secured a steady supply of vaccines since December, allowing people to pick between four manufacturers; Pfizer/BioNtech, China's Sinopharm, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Russia's Sputnik V.

COVID-19 has killed 6,478 people in Serbia and 695,875 were infected.

($1 = 97.5800 Serbian dinars)

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump v Facebook: Ex-president rages at ban as White House says tech has responsibility to public

    The Facebook Oversight Board has upheld the platform’s decision to ban Donald Trump for posts related to the attack on the US Capitol in January by his supporters. An independent group that reviews the company’s most complex issues, the oversight panel also found that the platform was wrong to ban Mr Trump “indefinitely”, and insists that the company “apply and justify a defined penalty” – giving it six months to review its initial decision. Mr Trump has reacted to the news with fury, demanding that “these corrupt social media companies must pay a political price”.

  • Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

  • China rejects G-7 criticism on human rights

    China’s government on Thursday rejected criticism of its human rights and economic record by foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major economies and accused them of meddling in its affairs. The Foreign Ministry also rejected an appeal by the G-7 diplomats for Taiwan, the island democracy Beijing claims as part of its territory, to be allowed to participate in the World Health Organization. The statement Wednesday by G-7 diplomats in London “made groundless accusations” said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin.

  • Problems from pain to cardiac flatline possible after a Pfizer company’s drug mix-up

    One lot of 1% Lidocaine and one lot of 0.5% Bupivacaine have been recalled because some Lidocaine went out in bottles labeled as Bupivacaine and vice versa, a mistake that can cause patient death.

  • ‘We Are Exhausted and We Are Angry’: 800 People Sign Letter Detailing Plight of Women and Call For Change in Noel Clarke Fallout

    More than 800 members of the U.K. entertainment industry have signed an open letter decrying a work culture that’s been put in sharp relief following multiple misconduct allegations against actor Noel Clarke. The industry has been in a febrile state ever since The Guardian broke an explosive story detailing sexual harassment allegations against actor, writer […]

  • India’s foreign minister exits G-7 over coronavirus concerns

    India’s foreign minister has pulled out of in-person meetings at a Group of Seven gathering in London because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

  • Coronavirus cases hit a seven-month low

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosCoronavirus infections in the U.S. are now at their lowest levels in seven months, thanks to the vaccines.The big picture: The vaccines are turning the tide in America's battle with the coronavirus. Deaths and serious illnesses have dropped significantly, and now cases are falling too — an important piece of protection for the future, if we can keep it up.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: The U.S. averaged about 48,000 new cases per day over the past week.That’s a 13% improvement over the week before, and it’s the first time since October that average daily cases have dipped below 50,000.20 states saw fewer new cases over the past week than they did the week before, while outbreaks got bigger in 10 states. New Jersey saw the biggest improvement over the past week, with a 40% drop in new cases, followed by Connecticut, at 30%.Why it’s happening: Over half of all American adults have now gotten at least one shot of a vaccine, and 41% of adults are fully vaccinated.Between the lines: It took a while for the U.S. vaccination drive to translate into a sustained decline in the number of new cases, and the virus is still surging worldwide.Because the virus has already been able to spread so widely, it will likely stay in our lives for years to come, thanks to new variants that will continue to evolve.Future variants may be deadlier, or more able to evade our existing vaccines. For now, though, the vaccines appear to be highly effective against nearly every common variant.The bottom line: The vaccines are working. They are saving lives and beating back the virus right now, and they can minimize the virus’ presence in our lives in the future — if enough people get them.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Hotlines ‘ring out’: China’s military crisis strategy needs rethink, says Biden Asia chief

    Kurt Campbell says Beijing has been increasing military activities without taking measures to reduce the chance of miscalculation Biden’s Asia policy chief, Kurt Campbell, says China has been reluctant to engage in efforts to reduce risk and foster mutual trust. Photograph: Jason Lee/AFP/Getty Images The Biden administration’s top Asia official has warned about the absence of a crisis-communications channel between the US and China at a time of rising military tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea. Military and leadership hotlines have been established at various points in the fraught history of the relationship, but Kurt Campbell, the White House Asia “tsar” responsible for coordinating policy across the administration, said Beijing had shown no interest in using them, out of a preference for uncertainty. The hotline simply rings out in “empty rooms”, he said. The Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, has continued to test the nerves of Taiwan and its allies, stepping up incursions into the island democracy’s airspace with its warplanes, and staging combat exercises ever closer to the territory. Friction also remains high in the South China Sea, where the US carries out freedom of navigation patrols with its warships through territorial waters that are unilaterally claimed by Beijing. Kurt Campbell says ‘I believe there is a general worry of miscalculation, and of incidents and accidents’ with China’s current strategy. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters “I believe there is a general worry of miscalculation, and of incidents and accidents, and I do not think there are effective procedures with China to head these off,” Campbell, White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, told the Guardian. “China has generally resisted any effective efforts at these kinds of confidence-building, crisis management procedures. In the past, the hotlines that have been set up have just rung, kind of endlessly in empty rooms. So the Chinese have chosen not to go in that direction.” “At the same time that they are ramping up these military activities in proximity to US and allied forces, they’ve done so without any kind of guardrails or reassurance mechanisms,” Campbell said. Hotlines between military and civilian leadership was a safety feature of the rivalry between the US and the Soviet Union during the cold war. But as China’s military might has risen in relation to Russia’s, efforts to establish enduring lines of crisis communications between Washington and Beijing have failed. President Bill Clinton and General Secretary Jiang Zemin, agreed to establish a hotline in 1997, but it was never put to proper use, even when Nato accidentally bombed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999. In 2014 Barack Obama and Xi agreed a memorandum of understanding on the rules of behaviour in maritime and aerial encounters. In an annex to that agreement the following year, the two countries said they would establish a “military crisis notification mechanism” for audio and video defence links “in order to reduce risk, foster mutual trust, and increase openness”. But Campbell said Beijing has not made use of the channel. “For a host of reasons, the Chinese have been reluctant to engage deeply in these efforts. China has different calculations on the proper conduct of civil military relations,” he said in a telephone interview. “They fear that by establishing these mechanisms they give credence and legitimacy to American military exercises and operations near their borders and they don’t want to do that.” “Even during the cold war, we had much more effective crisis communications between the United States and the Soviet Union,” he said. “As China’s capacity has grown considerably and they operate globally – they are now a near-peer military power – I think they need to rethink their previous ambivalence about some of these mechanisms. That’s an area we want to explore with them as we go forward.” Caitlin Talmadge, associate professor at Georgetown University’s foreign service school, said that Campbell was right to be concerned about the lack of sustained communications with an assertive, rising military power. “I would agree with Kurt that the lack of working crisis communications channels, as well as a broader lack of in-depth regular strategic dialogue, is a serious problem in the US-China relationship,” Talmadge said. “It raises the odds of miscalculation and escalation, particularly over Taiwan. Both sides need to understand the other’s red lines and would benefit from establishing mechanisms for an off-ramp in the event of a crisis or war.” Campbell confirmed earlier this week that the new administration would not change the US policy of “strategic ambiguity” on Taiwan, meaning Washington would not make clear if, and under what circumstances, it would come to the country’s defence. Since establishing diplomatic relations with Beijing in 1978, official US policy is that there is just “one China”, despite the fact that Taiwan operates as a completely independent country. The bargain with the Communist leadership was that as long as this protocol was maintained, peaceful reunification was theoretically possible and invasion was unnecessary. The Biden administration, however, is pursuing its predecessor’s lead in steadily boosting its support for Taiwan. Biden invited Taiwan’s envoy to his inauguration, the first US president to do so in over 40 years. In April, Washington lifted more restrictions on contacts with Taiwanese officials. Campbell indicated that the administration was prepared to take the next step in pushing for Taiwanese recognition on the world stage, supporting its representation on global bodies such as the World Health Authority (WHA), the governing body of the World Health Organization. “I think there are opportunities for Taiwan to enjoy greater international space under appropriate guidelines,” he said. “We would support Taiwan’s greater participation in a number of venues, including, engagement in the WHA, given the enormous success that Taiwan has enjoyed with respect to dealing with Covid. They have much of value to share with others.”

  • Body of airman who went missing while swimming found on Texas beach

    Elijah Posana, 22, a member of the U.S. Air Force, was last seen alive in the Gulf of Mexico near Freeport, about 60 miles south of Houston.

  • China tourist trips top pre-pandemic levels over May Day break, revenues still lower

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese tourists made around 230 million trips over the extended May Day holiday as domestic travel surpassed pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, according to official estimates on Wednesday, although total tourism revenues were still lower. China marked International Labour Day with a five-day holiday from May 1-5, giving workers a long-awaited opportunity to travel to other parts of the country after they were urged to skip their annual trip home for Lunar New Year in mid-February to stave off the risk of a COVID-19 resurgence. The 230 million trips figure - an estimate from the data centre of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism - was up 119.7% from the same period of 2020, when travel was more restricted, and 3.2% higher than pre-pandemic levels, as people flocked to popular destinations from tropical Hainan to scenic Tibet.

  • American Troops in Iraq Have Been Pummeled by 3 Attacks in 3 Days. Will Biden Strike Back?

    AHMAD AL-RUBAYEFor the third day in a row, U.S. bases in Iraq have come under fire from rocket attacks.No one has claimed responsibility for the latest spate of attacks, which has not proved deadly so far, but the U.S. has routinely accused Iran-backed militias of attacking American interests in Iraq.The question now—as the attacks escalate—is what is President Joe Biden going to do about it?The Biden administration faces a Herculean task in confronting these incidents, in part because it was left with a blueprint from the last administration that sought retaliation every time American personnel were killed.When an American contractor was killed in a 2019 rocket attack targeting a K-1 base—which the U.S. blamed on Kataib Hezbollah—U.S. forces carried out retaliatory airstrikes against Iran-backed militants that December, setting off a cycle of violent back-to-back clashes. Within days, the U.S. embassy was hit by protests, American forces killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, and Iran fired ballistic missiles at Al-Asad base, where U.S. troops were stationed, in January 2020.That cycle is one that the Biden administration wants to avoid. And while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been adamant that the U.S. will defend its forces in Iraq, its troops are backed into a corner in weeks like this when rocket attacks strike three U.S. positions. Rockets were fired into the Ayn al Asad airbase in Western Iraq on Tuesday, there was an attack on the Balad air base north of Baghdad, which houses U.S. contractors on Monday, and another on the U.S. base at Baghdad airport on Sunday.The Biden administration doesn’t want to rush into a violent response, but it doesn’t want to look like it’s doing nothing. That is why State Department and Pentagon officials often evade questions about which specific groups are responsible for a given attack, and how they intend to react. If they don’t name the culprit, then there is no onus on them to respond.In February, the U.S. launched airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias in Syria in response to a previous attack on American forces.This was an example of the delicate balancing act the U.S. is so desperately trying to perfect: to respond without escalating. By attacking Iranian-backed forces in Syria, the U.S. did not violate Iraqi sovereignty, which is a sensitive issue in Iraq and has led to calls for the U.S. to leave. American forces are in Iraq at the invitation of Baghdad to help fight ISIS. When the Trump administration hinted in December 2018 that the U.S. might withdraw from Syria and use Iraq to “watch” Iran, many Iraqi politicians were stunned by the proposal.During the war against ISIS, an uneasy truce existed between the U.S. and Iran. When the Iran deal was in the works in 2015, U.S.-led Coalition forces came to Iraq to help train, equip, advise, and assist Iraqis to push back ISIS. But by 2017, with Trump in office and ISIS largely defeated in Iraq, tensions began to grow between the U.S. and pro-Iranian politicians in Iraq.The Badr Organization, whose leader Hadi al-Amiri served alongside the Iranians in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, called for the U.S. to leave. Qais Khazali, a militia leader who had once been detained by the U.S. at Camp Cropper, amplified threats against the U.S.By May 2019, rocket attacks—often using 107mm rockets linked to Iran—were targeting the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, a U.S. facility at Baghdad International Airport, and U.S. forces at Camp Taji and other bases. By July 2020 attacks increased to weekly incidents, and the U.S. sent air defense, including Patriots, to Iraq to protect against ballistic missile threats from Iran.This could mean that pro-Iranian groups in Iraq are seeking a kind of maximum-pressure campaign against the U.S., similar to the Trump administration’s maximum pressure on Iran.This puts the Biden administration in a precarious position. Unlike in Afghanistan—where the U.S. is withdrawing—it wants to preserve a presence in Iraq, and today, American troops have been drawn down and consolidated in more easily defended locations, in part due to the frequent attacks. Consolidation means fewer potential targets, and forces left K-1, Q-West, Camp Taji, and a series of other posts in 2020.Still, recent attacks in the past three months show just how vulnerable U.S. forces are, regardless of the consolidation tactics they take. The message appears to be that Iranian-backed forces will continue to strike wherever U.S. forces are located, whether on the giant sprawling Asad base or in Erbil.The White House is left with several options in response. It can hold Iran directly responsible, but that could lead to a military escalation. It can also use the attacks as leverage to levy a new regional Iran deal, requiring them to stop as part of the agreement. Alternatively, it could demand these groups be held responsible by Iraqi authorities, but the track records of those investigations are bleak. No militias have ever been charged for these attacks by the government, which is often reluctant to prosecute these groups because of their links to powerful political parties who have threatened Iraq’s president and prime minister in the past.The final two options are to escalate U.S. airstrikes in Syria to punish groups linked to Iran, or to do nothing at all. Doing nothing means letting pro-Iran groups dictate the tempo and escalation of the conflict. More airstrikes risk the appearance of taking action while failing to send a serious message to Iran. Small, tit-for-tat attacks will not make Iran reconsider its policy of harassing U.S. forces in Iraq.The Trump administration tried to set the bar by retaliating in response to any casualties, which led to dozens of attacks by militias. Prior to Trump, other U.S. administrations preferred to err on the side of doing nothing, putting the U.S. on the backfoot and giving pro-Iranian groups the upper hand.The White House is facing two loaded questions here. Are the attacks in Iraq a purely Iraqi problem, with a local solution? Or is the goal to stop the attacks in Tehran, requiring a regional approach that would address tensions from Yemen to Syria, Lebanon to Israel? Either path presents the administration with challenges that three previous administrations haven’t been able to solve.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Photo shows teens who assailant fired at as woman was shot dead at Fort Worth complex

    Hailey Watts, 18, was driving outside the apartment building when she was shot, police said.

  • Caitlyn Jenner brushed off accusations she betrayed the trans community over her comment about girls' sports teams

    Last week Jenner, 71, told TMZ she opposed transgender girls competing in girls' sports teams, saying it "just isn't fair."

  • Bill Gates transferred £1.43bn in stocks to Melinda on day divorce was announced

    Melinda Gates could become world’s second-richest woman

  • 'I think she's got real problems': GOP leader Kevin McCarthy slams Rep. Liz Cheney on a hot mic, report says

    "I've had it with her. You know, I've lost confidence," McCarthy told Fox during off-air remarks, according to a tape reviewed by Axios.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: What is it and what does it do?

    The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation spends billions a year on initiatives like preventing disease.

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Viral TikTok user permanently barred from Disney World for trespassing

    ‘We have a trespass warning for you from Disney. You’re no longer allowed on the property’

  • Who is Elise Stefanik, the congresswoman Trump and Scalise want to replace Liz Cheney in GOP leadership?

    Rep. Elise Stefanik emerged in the last years of the Trump administration as a loyal and vocal defender of the president.

  • Police clear teacher caught on camera spanking a child with a paddle

    ‘I sacrificed my daughter, so all parents can realise what’s happening in this school,’ mother of six-year-old says