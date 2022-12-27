Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo

3
·2 min read

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbs on Tuesday erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo and defied international demands to remove those placed earlier, a day after Serbia put its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness.

The new barriers, made of laden trucks, were put up overnight in Mitrovica, a northern Kosovo town divided between Kosovo Serbs and ethnic Albanians, who represent the majority in Kosovo as a whole.

It is the first time since the recent crisis started that Serbs have blocked streets in one of the main towns. Until now, barricades had been set on roads leading to the Kosovo-Serbia border.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he ordered the army's highest state of alert to “protect our people (in Kosovo) and preserve Serbia.”

He claimed that Pristina is preparing to “attack” Kosovo Serbs in the north of the country and remove by force several of the roadblocks that Serbs started putting up 18 days ago to protest the arrest of a former Kosovo Serb policemen.

Kosovo officials have accused Vucic of using his state media to stir trouble and trigger incidents that would act as a pretext for an armed intervention in the former Serbian province.

Kosovo has asked NATO-led peacekeepers stationed there to remove the barricades and hinted that Pristina's forces will do it if the KFOR force doesn’t react. Some 4,000 NATO-led peacekeepers have been stationed in Kosovo since the 1999 war that ended with Belgrade losing control over the territory.

Tensions between Kosovo, which declared independence after a war in 2008, and Serbia have reached their peak over the past month. Western attempts to reach a negotiated settlement have failed, with Serbia refusing to recognize Kosovo’s statehood.

KFOR and the European Union have both asked Pristina and Belgrade to show restraint and avoid provocations.

Kosovo remains a potential flashpoint in the Balkans years after the 1998-99 Kosovo war that ended with a NATO intervention that pushed the Serbian troops out of the former Serbian province.

Recommended Stories

  • Why ethnic tensions are flaring again in northern Kosovo

    Protesting Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo erected new barricades on Tuesday, hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest combat alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina. Serbia's defence ministry said that given the latest events in the region and Belgrade's belief that Kosovo was preparing to attack Serbs and forcefully remove the barricades, President Aleksandar Vucic had ordered Serbia's army and police to be put on the highest alert. Kosovo's government called on NATO peacekeepers to remove the barricades, but said it had the capacity and readiness to act.

  • Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

    Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government is now racing to build out infrastructure: a major new gas pipeline is set to come online mid next year and there are plans for new export terminals near Buenos Aires. The government is also working on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) law to send to Congress hoping to stimulate investment.

  • What Boston Celtics legends got no Rookie of the Year votes their first season in the NBA?

    Five Boston alumni got no love whatever as rookies in the league -- can you guess which ones?

  • Jesse Marsch admits Leeds will need a bit of luck to stop Erling Haaland

    Haaland will visit Elland Road with Manchester City on Wednesday.

  • Laughing Through Tears: Crypto Memes of The Year

    This year, heavy industry-wide losses from Bitcoin to the now-collapsed FTX exchange drove crypto fans to seek refuge in humor.

  • Oil Rises as China Loosens Travel Rules, US Battles Winter Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains as China took more steps to unwind its Covid Zero policy and freezing weather across the US prompted refinery closures in the vital Texas Gulf Coast area.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed for a

  • Ukraine's Patriot missile system to be rushed into service in 'special US plan'

    Ukraine’s new Patriot missile defence system will be operational within six months - half the time it usually takes to train a crew to use it, the country’s foreign minister has said.

  • UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45

    Former fighter Stephan Bonnar, who played a significant role in the UFC’s growth into the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts, has died, UFC announced. Bonnar, who was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame in 2013, died Thursday from “presumed heart complications while at work,” according to a statement from UFC on Saturday. Bonnar, who originally was from Indiana, hadn’t fought in the UFC since 2014, and he went just 8-6 during seven years with the promotion.

  • The Lakers’ small lineups are killing them

    The Lakers have many problems on the defensive end, and some of their small lineups are making those problems even worse.

  • Blinken: Taliban decision to ban women from NGO jobs could be ‘devastating’

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that a decision by the Taliban to prohibit women in Afghanistan from working for nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) could be “devastating” for the people in the country. Blinken said in a tweet that he is “deeply concerned” that the decision will disrupt the providing of “vital and life-saving…

  • Five questions shaping new battle for Senate

    Democrats fresh off a triumph in the 2022 fight for the Senate now face an even more difficult battle: retaining their majority in the next election as they defend nearly two dozen seats. Of the 33 Senate seats contested in 2024, 23 are held by Democrats, including a number in states that former President Trump…

  • Serbia places its troops on Kosovo border on combat alert

    Serbia on Monday placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on “the full state of combat readiness," ignoring NATO's calls for calming down of tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes. Serbia's Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said he “ordered the full combat readiness” of police and other security units and that they be placed under the command of the army chief of staff according to "their operational plan.”

  • Analysis-Dealmakers grapple with unprecedented U.S. challenge to mergers

    Investment bankers and deal lawyers accustomed to regulatory hurdles to their mergers face an unprecedented challenge under U.S. President Joe Biden - antitrust watchdogs who are undaunted when they lose such battles in court. The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have attempted to thwart 22 mergers since Biden came into office in January 2021, according to a Reuters review of announcements from the agencies. That outnumbers the antitrust challenges during the first two years of former President Barack Obama's first term in office and is twice as many as in Donald Trump's first two years, the Reuters analysis shows.

  • Brett Rypien, Dalton Risner downplay sideline dust-up

    This season can’t end soon enough for the Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. The embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Rams was the last straw as the Broncos’ frustrations boiled over. It began during the game with backup quarterback Brett Rypien and left guard Dalton Risner got into a sideline dust-up and [more]

  • Ethiopia govt team makes first Tigray visit after peace deal

    A high-level Ethiopian government delegation on Monday made the first visit to the capital of rebel-held Tigray since the signing of a peace deal last month aimed at ending a brutal two-year conflict.

  • Drop the anchor: Sault plans New Year's Eve celebration

    In previous years, the city has gathered to drop an anchor, but this year the Sault is organizing a downtown-wide party to bring the whole city together.

  • Chael Sonnen’s 2022 Comeback of the Year is not Leon Edwards or Alex Pereira

    Chael Sonnen lauds Leon Edwards and Alex Pereira for their title-winning finishes, but they're not his 2022 Comeback of the Year.

  • Tony Pollard estimated a non-participant in Monday’s practice

    The Cowboys released an estimated practice report for Thursday Night Football, and running back Tony Pollard is a new addition. Pollard is listed as a non-participant with a thigh injury. It’s the first time Pollard has appeared on the report since Week 5 when he missed a practice with an illness. He played 39 of [more]

  • Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from Texas Christmas Celebration with Her 3 Kids and Niece Cora

    "So happy to be with our dearest loves," Jenna Bush Hager wrote of her Christmas festivities

  • Taiwan reports China's largest incursion yet to air defence zone

    Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island's government said on Monday, the largest reported incursion to date. Of the aircraft, 43 also crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, an unofficial buffer between the two sides that lies within the defence zone, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in a report, as Beijing continues military activities close to the Chinese-claimed island. The White House said the United States was concerned by China's military activity near Taiwan, which it called "provocative" and "destabilising," adding that it risked miscalculations and undermined regional stability.