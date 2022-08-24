Serco Group (LON:SRP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.0094

The board of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.0094 on the 6th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 1.4% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Serco Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, Serco Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 0.2% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 19%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.0765 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.0255. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 67% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Serco Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 54% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Serco Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Serco Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Serco Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

