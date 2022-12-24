What Seremban Engineering Berhad's (KLSE:SEB) P/E Is Not Telling You

Seremban Engineering Berhad's (KLSE:SEB) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.9x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Seremban Engineering Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Seremban Engineering Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Seremban Engineering Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 75% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.6% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's alarming that Seremban Engineering Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Seremban Engineering Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Seremban Engineering Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

