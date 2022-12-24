What Seremban Engineering Berhad's (KLSE:SEB) P/E Is Not Telling You

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Seremban Engineering Berhad's (KLSE:SEB) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.9x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Seremban Engineering Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

View our latest analysis for Seremban Engineering Berhad

pe
pe

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Seremban Engineering Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Seremban Engineering Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Seremban Engineering Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 75% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.6% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's alarming that Seremban Engineering Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Seremban Engineering Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Seremban Engineering Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022 Chico’s FAS, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.2, expectations were $0.13. Operator: Good day and welcome to the Chico’s FAS Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today’s presentation, there will be […]

  • Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 6, 2022 Monica Webb : Welcome to Tucows Third Quarter 2022 Management Commentary. We have prerecorded prepared remarks regarding the quarter and outlook for the company. A Tucows-generated transcript of these remarks with relevant links is also available on the company’s website. In lieu of a […]

  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022 Vipshop Holdings Limited beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $2.56, expectations were $1.69. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, good day, everyone, and welcome to Vipshop Holdings Limited Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the call to […]

  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022 Nordstrom, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.2, expectations were $0.13. Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the Nordstrom Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will begin with prepared remarks, followed by a […]

  • Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 23, 2022 Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting. At this time, we would like to welcome everyone to BBVA Argentina’s Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded and […]

  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022 iQIYI, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.46 EPS, expectations were $-0.09. Operator: Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the iQIYI Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. . I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Chang […]

  • ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022 Operator: Good morning. And welcome to ImmuCell Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note, this event is being recorded. […]

  • Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022 Medtronic plc beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.3, expectations were $1.28. Ryan Weispfenning: Good morning. I am Ryan Weispfenning, Vice President and Head of Medtronic Investor Relations and welcome to snowing Minneapolis. I appreciate that you are joining us today for Medtronic’s Fiscal […]

  • Judge in SBF Case Recuses Herself Over Husband’s Firm’s Past Work for FTX

    Bankman-Fried will be assigned a new judge in his criminal trial after the initial judge disclosed a “possible conflict.”

  • I-90 in southern Minnesota closes again as blizzard persists

    Ferocious winds that pounded nearly every corner of Minnesota on Friday whipped up whiteouts and led state and county agencies to shut down thousands of miles of highways that in calmer conditions would have hummed with holiday travelers. Instead, most roads were empty as a blizzard packing winds in excess of 50 mph reduced visibility and pushed snow back onto plowed lanes. Several counties in ...

  • Morgan Stanley says the stock market could bottom out next year — but these 2 stocks are already in the ‘buy’ zone

    Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist, has been among the most prominent of the bearish prognosticators this past year, and while he still sees rough times ahead, he also offers some hope for the long term. At base, Wilson says the S&P 500 is likely to sink another 20% before hitting a bottom near 3,100 during 1Q23. The index slipped into a bear market in June of this year, when the Federal Reserve began its aggressive anti-inflationary interest rate hikes, and has been on a vol

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Avoid Like the Plague and 2 to Buy Instead

    Big dividend yields can be alluring. Unfortunately, many higher-yielding dividends are at high risk of getting cut if market conditions deteriorate. Because of that, yield-focused investors should avoid that stock and instead consider buying Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) or Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • AT&T Inc. (T) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Surge

    We’re about to wrap up 2022, and it's time to take stock of the stock market. Earlier this month, we got some good news on inflation – the November data showed the rate of price increases slowing to 7.1% annualized, from 7.7% in the prior month. That was followed by the Federal Reserve’s seventh interest rate hike of the year, an increase of 50-basis points that marked a slowdown from the previous run of four 75 bp hikes. But comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell have made it clear that, while t

  • 'The next global Lehman': Robert Kiyosaki just issued a dire warning about the current pension crisis, says 'fake money savers' will feel the most pain — he likes these 3 real assets

    This could put a dent in your retirement plans.

  • FTX Asks Judge for Help in Fight Over Robinhood Shares Worth About $450M

    FTX sought a U.S. bankruptcy court's help amid a battle over ownership of about $450 million worth of stock in Robinhood Markets (HOOD), according to a filing Thursday. At issue are about 56 million shares of the brokerage owned by Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd., a corporate entity organized in Antigua and Barbuda and 90% controlled by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, according to the filing. Three parties, the filing says, have tried to get control of those shares: BlockFi (a lender that FTX had helped prop up earlier this year), Yonathan Ben Shimon (an FTX creditor appointed as a receiver in Antigua and granted permission to sell the shares under supervision of a court there) and Bankman-Fried himself (who has legal bills).

  • ‘Innovation Stocks Will Eventually Win’: Here Are Cathie Wood’s Top Holdings and Where They Are Headed

    Not long ago considered a trailblazing investing guru, sentiment has entirely shifted around Cathie Wood over the past year and a half. Her ARK Invest fund’s ARK Innovation ETF is loaded with growth-oriented pandemic-era winners but as anyone following the stock market’s trajectory will know, the tables have turned on stocks of that ilk. And the result is that the ARKK ETF is now down by a huge 65% in 2022. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and o

  • Tesla’s biggest bear says the company has demand problems and its stock could sink another 80%—but bulls argue he’s missing the growth story

    “They’re just a car company that has built too much capacity that they can’t sell," GLJ Research head Gordon Johnson said of Tesla this week.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $2.8 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From Just 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway should generate more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Nearly half of it will come from three stocks.

  • Brokers Suggest Investing in Plug Power (PLUG): Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Plug Power (PLUG) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?