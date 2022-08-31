Serena Williams Says 'Goodbye' In Diamond-Encrusted 'Fit PLUS, Four More Of Her Most Iconic Tennis Outfits

The queen has arrived. Serena Williams made her final debut at the U.S. Open, and the girls are gagging over her outfit.

Serena Williams Announces Her Retirement

Recently, Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis on the cover of Vogue. In her interview, she revealed her plans to retire after she competes in the U.S. Open at the end of the month.

Fans were shocked and saddened upon hearing the news. And according to Williams, the decision was just as difficult for her, too.

She says, “There is no happiness in this topic for me. I know it’s not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine.”

Social Media Reacts

Although the news is bittersweet, fans took to social media to celebrate with Williams, sending her well wishes and positive vibes. Even Gatorade — whom she has a longtime partnership with — created a whole ad featuring Beyonce to commemorate her tennis journey.

Serena Williams’ Most Iconic Tennis Outfits

What better way to celebrate your retirement than to go out in style? Well, Williams did just that when she stepped onto the courts in a diamond-encrusted Nike ensemble that had the media buzzing. Why?

Because Serena Williams is THAT girl. She always has been, and she always will be. But not JUST because she’s one of the world’s greatest athletes. Serena Williams also gave us music video features, jewelry, and of course, fashion. Here are five of her most iconic tennis outfits:

Serena Williams At Her Final U.S. Open

Serena Williams recently made her final debut at the U.S. Open. And to celebrate, she came dressed to impress.

She wore a custom Nike ensemble inspired by figure skating dresses. And according to Nike, her skirt features six layers, each representing the six title wins she earned in Flushing. This design also allows for more “freedom of movement” on the court. And her bodice is decorated with crystals, a nod to the night sky at the tournament. Even better, she designed the outfit herself!

In true sneakerhead fashion, Williams wore a pair of NikeCourt Flare 2 sneakers, complete with “a diamond-encrusted Swoosh design and her initials on the medial side.”

That Time She Wore a Blazer at Wimbledon

Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Serena Williams is no stranger to media attention. And in 2013, the 23-time Grand Slam champion definitely gave the media something to talk about when she stepped onto the court in formal attire.

Yes, Serena Williams wore a blazer on the court! At the 2013 Wimbledon tournament, she faced off against German competitor Sabine Lisicki. There, she donned a white Nike blazer over a white dress, also designed by Nike.

She started the tournament in the dress, however, in the final stretch, she added the blazer as a nice touch. And even though she lost the match, her outfit will go down in tennis history.

Serena Williams Pays Homage to “Flo-Jo”

Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Joyner, also called “Flo-Jo,” was the HBIC of track-and-field. Known as “the fastest woman alive,” Joyner set a world record for the women’s 100m sprint in 1988.

But that’s not all Joyner was known for. Typical of the 80s, Flo-Jo was also recognized for her bold, colorful outfits and long nails.

And in 2021, at the Australian Open, Williams sported a one-legged catsuit to honor the late track athlete.

Following her match, Williams told interviewers she was a big fan of the late Joyner. “Watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing. The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is so brilliant.'”

Her First Match After Giving Birth

Photo Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Following her pregnancy, Serena Williams debuted a new look at the 2018 French Open. She wore a curve-hugging black catsuit featuring a hot red waistband to show off her hourglass shape. In an Instagram post, she dedicated the ‘fit to “all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy.”

But the catsuit caught the attention of more than just the audience.

In an interview with Tennis Magazine, French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli called the outfit inappropriate. “I think we sometimes went too far,” he said. “The combination of Serena this year, for example, it will no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place.”

The ban led to immediate backlash from fans. But instead of pointing fingers, Williams kept it cute, saying they’re entitled to act however they deem fit. But of course, she showed up and showed out at her next appearance in a custom designer tutu.

When She Let Her Outfit Speak For Her

Julian Finney/Getty Images

As part of his collaboration with Nike, the late designer Virgil Abloh created a custom black tutu for Serena Williams to wear at the U.S. Open in 2018. And following the ban of her catsuit in the French Open just one week prior, the tutu certainly made a statement.

Underneath the tutu, she wore a one-sleeved, two-toned leotard with a signature Nike emblem in the upper left corner. Plus, she finished the look with a pair of sheer black tights.

And when Williams came back for the second round of the game, she wore the same tutu in the color lavender. She even showed off her ensemble by giving the audience a little ballerina twirl.