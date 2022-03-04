Serena Williams says she'd 'probably be in jail' had she had acted like Alexander Zverev toward an umpire

Serena Williams. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serena Williams says that "there is absolutely a double standard" in the world of tennis.

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Friday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion reflected on the response to Alexander Zverev's recent outburst at the Mexican Open. The top-ranked German star lashed out at an umpire, smashing the official's chair with his racket before getting booted from the tournament.

"I would probably be in jail if I did that," Williams said. "Like, literally, no joke."

Germany's Alexander Zverev smashes his racket on the umpire's chair. Abierto Mexico de Tenis/Handout via REUTERS

Williams has undoubtedly faced harsher punishment for far less serious offenses throughout her illustrious professional tennis career. Most famously, she was issued three penalties — including a point penalty — and a $17,000 fine for speaking out against an umpire and smashing her racket in frustration during the 2018 US Open final against Naomi Osaka.

Though Williams technically broke the rules, tennis fans and experts widely agreed that three violations and a $17,000 fine were excessive. And there's no question that Williams' punishment was not commensurate with those delivered to white male players who have had similar, or worse, outbursts on the court.

The most successful Black woman in tennis history is practically an authority on double standards within her sport.

Williams expresses frustration with the chair umpire during the 2018 US Open final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA

"You see that when you see other things happening on the tour," Williams said. "Like, wait, if I had done that, hmm."

"But it's okay," she added. "At the end of the day, I am who I am, and I love who I am, and I love the impact that I've had on people. I love the impact that I continue to have on people."

Check out Williams' full response to Amanpour below:

