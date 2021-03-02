Serena Williams stars with daughter Olympia, 3, in new campaign: ‘My mini-me’

Serena Williams’ new fashion campaign for footwear designer Stuart Weitzman sees the tennis great and global brand ambassador paired up with her favorite fellow model — her 3-year-old daughter, Olympia.

And the first clips from the “Footsteps to Follow” campaign show that Mom couldn’t be more thrilled to work alongside her “mini-me.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“The best part of being a mom, for me, is having responsibility. Someone that really relies on me,” the 39-year-old says in a video she shared on Instagram Tuesday. “And it is waking up every day to see her so happy to see me. It’s a feeling I never thought I would experience.”

She communicates her joy about that with more than just her words. The video shows her dancing and smiling alongside her little girl while they coordinate in matching white dresses.

Over on Olympia’s own Instagram account — which is run by Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian — another clip shows the duo wearing matching black catsuits as they show off some more moves.

“Do you love Mommy?” Williams asks her daughter, who doesn't hesitate to say, “Yeah!” That’s when Mom adds, “I would definitely call Olympia my mini-me. She is mini-Serena.”

Related: The moment is almost too cute to handle!

But that doesn’t mean the 23-time Grand Slam winner expects her daughter to become an on-court icon just like her — a point she makes clear in an extended video on the Stuart Weitzman site.

“I don’t know if I hope Olympia follows in my footsteps,” she explains. “I want her to do whatever she wants to do and what’s best for her.”

Besides, sometimes it’s her following in Olympia’s footsteps.

"While I try to teach her how to be a positive influence, she in fact teaches me how to be a stronger person every day,” Williams noted in a statement for the campaign that launched Tuesday.

While this marks the first shared fashion campaign for the pair, it's not their first fashion moment together.

Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (Jonas Gustavsson / Sipa USA via AP)

Back in 2019, Williams and her mini-me walked the runway at New York Fashion Week for Williams' own S label.