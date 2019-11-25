By 'serendipity,' GOP senator lands in middle of impeachment saga, as witness and potential juror

WASHINGTON – He's been a backstage witness in the House impeachment inquiry, and he could be a high-profile juror in the all-but-certain Senate trial. He's a staunch supporter of Ukraine – and a zealous defender of President Donald Trump.

Meet Sen. Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin Republican at the center of the impeachment firestorm. Depending on your point of view, Johnson is a senator with invaluable insights or extraordinary entanglements in this affair.

It might seem like an uncomfortable spot, but not for Johnson, who seems to be embracing his multiple roles.

He’s speaking out on Sunday talk shows and conservative radio. He’s pursuing his own Ukraine inquiries as a Senate committee chairman. And he's as immersed as ever in U.S.-Ukraine policy.

Johnson said in an interview Friday he sees no conflicts or complications in juggling these roles.

“This is not your standard American trial. This is a political process,” Johnson told USA TODAY.

Johnson provided written "testimony" this week to Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, which is leading the impeachment probe. In his 10-page missive, he detailed conversations he had earlier this year with both Trump and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky about two questions at the center of the House Democrats' impeachment investigation: Why the White House had refused, despite promises, to schedule a Washington visit for Zelensky and why Trump had ordered a freeze on U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Zelensky desperately wanted that meeting and the money; Democrats believe the White House withheld it as leverage to get Zelensky to open two investigations that would benefit Trump politically in his 2020 reelection campaign.

Four days after submitting his testimony, Johnson was one of a handful of Senate Republicans who gathered at the White House for a partisan strategy session on Trump’s expected impeachment trial.

If that trial takes place, Johnson will join his 99 Senate colleagues as jurors weighing the fate of Trump’s presidency.

“He's gotten himself in the middle of something that I'm sure he never intended, but it's because he's somebody that believes the United States should be doing more to support Ukraine,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has traveled to Ukraine with Johnson. “I don't agree with Ron's defense of the president, but I think it's a pretty easy explanation as to why he's a central player in all of this. He's just one of the go-to people in the Senate on Ukraine.”

Disagreeing with, defending Trump

Johnson called his involvement in the Ukraine controversy “serendipity” and (tongue-in-cheek) the “luck of the draw.” He said he’s eager for Congress to move past it and address other issues.

“The world would be a better place had we never known about this,” Johnson said earlier this fall about the Ukraine affair. He said it would have been better if the issues could have sorted out behind the scenes.

Johnson’s full-throated and very public defense of Trump before and during the impeachment hearings stands out amid the silence of many of other Senate Republicans. The president has reached out to thank him a few times after his media appearances, Johnson said.

The irony is that Johnson sharply disagreed with Trump’s decision to withhold the nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine, which Congress approved, and the GOP lawmaker lobbied Trump hard to reverse the decision.

But like many Republicans, he mutes his differences with the president and is deeply distrustful of Trump’s opponents. “Let’s face it, half of America doesn’t believe President Trump is a legitimate president," he told a Milwaukee radio host Tuesday.