Serenity Behavioral Health is expanding rapidly in coming months

Serenity Behavioral Health System is expanding rapidly in coming months, thanks to state and federal funding.

For decades, Serenity has served as a safety net provider, receiving state funding providing care for those who cannot pay as well as those with insurance. They have therapists, physiatrists, services for those with developmental disabilities, addiction treatments, and a 16-bed crisis stabilization unit. Now with a $4 million federal grant, they will be able to become a federally-designated Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

"It's really something that's just come across our radar because of the success that it's had nationally," said Serenity CEO Chuck Williamson. "... It's really gaining a lot of popularity because of the good outcomes and a good success that they've seen nationally ... lots of good things are happening in different states."

Chuck Williamson, CEO of Serenity Behavioral Health Systems, said that community mental health provider will be expanding significantly in coming months with new state and federal funds.

The funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will give $1 million each year for four years, which will help Serenity get the program started. Williamson said they want to use the money to establish mobile clinics, as well as working more closely with the school system and veterans organizations. As part the program, Serenity will also add a patient advisory board.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"One of the biggest challenges folks have had with getting out to Serenity is the fact that we can be kind of isolated for people who live in rural areas," Williamson said. "And we've heard that some people have to have as many as seven bus transfers to try to get out for service ... here."

Separately, Serenity is getting state funding to expand its crisis center, which currently has 16 beds for people who come in voluntarily or are court ordered. The new, $12 million facility will have 24 beds and 16 observation chairs, where people can be assessed for whether they are in crisis and perhaps be directed to other services. The groundbreaking for that project is planned for April and the opening for July 2025.

"One thing we've been super pleased to see over ... Gov. (Brian) Kemp's term in particular, but it's gotten bipartisan support across the stage ... is that behavioral health, mental health in general, is really becoming much more of a champion cause," Williamson said. "Now we're seeing the state really step up and put their money where their mouth is."

The need for mental health services has also continued to grow, and Williamson said the pandemic increased awareness of the issue. Recently he brought in several Richmond County sheriff's deputies to discuss the new crisis center. According to Williamson, they said the county could use 100 beds.

Williamson said in his 19 years with Serenity the opioid epidemic has been particularly challenging, and suicide rates have gone up. But the two separate projects will significantly increase their reach.

Jail costs: Here's how much it costs to make phone calls, buy items from Augusta's jail

The federal grant will result in about 50 more employees and the more expansive crisis center will result in hiring up to 90 more employees. The current budget for Serenity is about $19 million, but Williamson anticipates receiving $10 million each year from the state to help run the crisis center.

The mobile clinics will be focused on McDuffie, Richmond and Columbia counties. Serenity had clinics in Grovetown, Thompson and Washington in years past, but all of those closed due to a lack of a funding.

In the future, Serenity is hoping to roll out a co-responder program, where a mental health responder can go out with law enforcement. Williamson said that they had hoped to get the program operating last year, but there was not enough money to offer a competitive salary to hire someone.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Serenity Behavioral Health expands mental health care in coming months