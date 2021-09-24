Is your pet wearing a Seresto flea collar? Company failed to report thousands of adverse incidents

An EPA review of the safety of Seresto pet collars could take years.

The owner of Seresto, the popular flea and tick collar already linked to more adverse incidents than any other such product, failed to report an additional 11,000 incidents to the federal government since 2020, newly released records show.

The new reports bring the total number of incidents connected to the collar to 86,000 between the time it went on the market in 2012 and March of this year. Incidents include seizures, skin irritations and even deaths among cats and dogs that were wearing the collar.

Bayer, which originally owned Seresto, had been reporting the incidents to the Environmental Protection Agency until 2020, when it sold its entire Animal Health division to Elanco for $7.6 billion. Under federal pesticide law, companies are required to report incidents of harm to the EPA, which oversees pesticides. The agency had received some 75,000 incidents from Bayer by the time of the sale.

But Elanco did not submit a single report until an investigation by USA TODAY and the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting revealed the high number of incidents connected to the product under Bayer.

Only then did the EPA reach out to Elanco to inquire about why it had not filed any reports.

“Since Bayer sold Seresto to Elanco we have not received one incident report involving Seresto from Elanco,” wrote Robert Miller, the pesticide incident coordinator for the EPA, on March 4 to Marietta Echeveria, who oversees the chemical flumethrin.

Miller's email was provided by the EPA in response to a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity for the release of the records. The organization also petitioned the EPA to ban Seresto after the USA Today/Investigate Midwest report.

“It's strange," Miller wrore. "Elanco sent us incident reports for other products but not for Seresto."

A week later, on March 10, Miller told officials he was planning to reach out to Elanco. Two EPA officials in the Registration Division reached out instead.

Story continues

“They actually have them and (said they were) instructed to hold onto them until COVID ended,” wrote Kimberly Smith, a branch chief in the registration division, on March 10. "Not sure who gave that directive, but most people thought COVID would be over in a few months from when it started. No one knew it would still be here a year later and counting."

The next day, Elanco said it was ready to submit the reports for Seresto.

Elanco spokeswoman Keri McGrath attributed the situation to a miscommunication over COVID-19 and said the company is now submitting reports as required.

"This issue was subsequently addressed with EPA as the pandemic continued, and we have submitted reports as required via an electronic method following communications from the EPA,” McGrath said in an emailed statement.

EPA officials requested more time to provide a comment.

More incidents than any other product

Like other flea and tick collars, the Seresto collar works by releasing small amounts of pesticide onto the animal for months at a time. The pesticide is supposed to kill fleas, ticks and other pests but be safe for cats and dogs.

But Seresto, which uses the pesticides imidacloprid and flumethrin, has been the subject of more incidents of harm than any other product in EPA history, according to internal agency emails.

In the years since Seresto was brought to market, EPA staff members repeatedly raised concerns about the reports and called representatives of Bayer in for meetings on multiple occasions to discuss what could be done to mitigate the harm. But the public was never warned about any dangers the collar may pose.

The investigation by USA TODAY and the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting prompted inquiries to the EPA by a congressional oversight committee and the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont. It also triggered a series of class action lawsuits.

“The EPA appears to be turning a blind eye to this problem," said Karen McCormack, a retired EPA employee who worked as both a scientist and communications officer, in an interview with a reporter earlier this year. “But I think this is a significant problem that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.”

McGrath said that global data shows that 1 in 568 users of Seresto have an incident and “the majority of these incident reports relate to non-serious effects such as application site disorders, e.g. a reddening of the skin or hair loss below the collar.”

“Keep in mind that the existence of an adverse event report does not necessarily mean the product caused the problem,” she said. “Causality between the observed signs and the use of the product is evaluated on a case-by-case basis. That said, every adverse event collected, regardless of causality, is reported to the authorities.”

It’s not just pets, though, EPA documents show.

Between 2013 and 2018, 907 incidents were reported with humans, according to a September 2019 EPA assessment of human health risk.

The assessment determined that there were 19 severe incidents. Of those, eight people had dermal symptoms, such as a rash or hives, and seven had neurological symptoms, which included numbness and headaches.

Seresto is supposed to prevent fleas and ticks on cats and dogs.

Incidents listed by the EPA included:

A 12-year-old boy who slept in a bed with a dog wearing a collar started having seizures and vomiting. He had to be hospitalized.

A 67-year-old woman who slept in a bed with a dog wearing a collar reported having heart arrhythmia and fatigue.

A 43-year-old man put collars on eight dogs and slept in the same bed as four of the dogs. A week later, he developed ear drainage and nasal and throat irritation and was told by a doctor that he had a hole in his ear drum. He removed the dog collars and the symptoms went away. He later reapplied the collars and the symptoms returned.

An October 2016 EPA bulletin responded to citizen concerns about children being exposed to Seresto, saying it had found exposure to the collars to be negligible.

“As stated in the precautions on the label, do not allow children to play with the collars. In addition, try to keep the pet away from young children for a day after putting on the collar to minimize exposure,” the bulletin said.

This story is a collaboration between USA TODAY and the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting. The center is an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering agribusiness, Big Ag and related issues. USA TODAY is funding a fellowship at the center for expanded coverage of agribusiness and its impact on communities.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seresto flea collar: Company withheld 11,000 adverse incident reports