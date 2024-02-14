Sergeant catches man trying to take photos of him in bathroom stall, Texas police say

A Texas man was arrested after a Houston police sergeant caught him trying to take photos inside a mall bathroom stall, according to authorities.

The sergeant was in uniform inside a bathroom stall at the Galleria on Feb. 11 when he noticed someone holding a cellphone over top of the stall in an attempt to take a photo or record, authorities told McClatchy News.

The sergeant confronted the 25-year-old man, who admitted to sticking the phone over the stall but said he didn’t record or take any photos, Houston police said.

The man gave authorities permission to look through his phone, and they found dozens to hundreds of recordings of men, which appeared to have been taken over bathroom stalls, according to an affidavit.

The man was charged with invasive visual recordings and given a $1,000 bond, according to court records.

