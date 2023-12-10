Drill sergeant found dead at Fort Jackson military base, US Army says

A drill sergeant at Fort Jackson was found dead at the military base on Friday, the U.S. Army said.

Staff Sgt. Allen M. Burtram, a 34-year-old with 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, was identified as the soldier who died, Army officials said in a news release.

Unit members found Burtram’s body shortly after he failed to report for work, according to the release. Fort Jackson Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead after they arrived on the South Carolina base in the Columbia area, Army officials said.

Information about Burtram’s cause of death was not available.

The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division has begun an investigation into his death.

“Our hearts are with the family of Staff Sgt. Burtram during this extremely difficult time,” Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commanding general, said in the release. “We are deeply saddened at the loss of one of our own.”

Fort Jackson personnel are providing support to the family and colleagues of Burtram, according to the release.

“He was the definition of discipline and an amazing drill sergeant. RIP,” one person said on Facebook.

In June, Army Sgt. Jaime Contreras died during a training exercise at Fort Jackson.

Fort Jackson is the nation’s largest military basic training base, with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.