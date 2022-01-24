Sergeant killed when woman drives around his motorcycle and strikes him, Texas cops say

A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas was killed in a hit-and-run crash by an intoxicated driver on Monday, Jan. 24, authorities say.

The sergeant was identified as 45-year-old Ramon Gutierrez, a 20-year veteran with the department, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gutierrez, a member of the vehicular crimes division, was “escorting a heavy load” on a service road in east Harris County when he got off his motorcycle to block an exit ramp. The sheriff said a woman drove around Gutierrez’ motorcycle and struck him before she fled the scene.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was stopped by another deputy and showed signs of intoxication, according to Gonzalez.

The sergeant was flown to a hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. The sheriff announced his death early Monday morning.

“Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, three children, his extended family, colleagues and friends,” Gonzalez said in a follow-up tweet.

It is with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of @HCSOTexas Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez (45). A veteran of 20 years, has served in our Vehicular Crimes Division for the last 13 years. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, three children, his extended family, colleagues & friends. pic.twitter.com/qvF3xsgXtg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 24, 2022

This morning we are grieving the loss of @HCSOTexas Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez who was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a motorcycle escort. He served the last 13yrs in our Vehicular Crimes Division (VCD). Please keep his family & friends in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/ShgIb7vbFZ — Chief Mike Lee (@HCSO_LECommand) January 24, 2022

The woman accused in the sergeant’s death was charged with intoxication assault of a police officer and failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury, KTRK reported. Those charges could be upgraded.

Story continues

Sean Teare with the Harris County Assistant District Attorney said he was “at a loss for word” after the incident. The woman drove for a mile after the collision before she was pulled over, despite Gutierrez being in full uniform with his lights on, KHOU reported.

Gonzalez described Gutierrez as an “excellent” sergeant, whose daughter was set to get married in less than two months, KHOU reported. He said the department is “grieving.”

Maj. Susan Cotter said of Gutierrez, “Ramon was so witty & fun to work with. We lost a true hero & great family man.”

Gutierrez is the second law enforcement member to die in a 24-hour span in Harris County. Early Sunday morning, Cpl. Charles Galloway with Harris County Precinct 5 was “brutally murdered” during a traffic stop, McClatchy News reported.

Deputy who mentored young officers is gunned down during traffic stop, Texas cops say

‘You don’t have to do this.’ Officer shot with own gun pleaded for life, IL officials say