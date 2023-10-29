Sergeant receives Medal of Valor for saving lives in Oakboro shooting

The sergeant responsible for saving two citizens in a shooting has been recognized with a Medal of Valor.

In early September, K-9 Sergeant J.S. Eschert responded to a domestic disturbance on Claymon Road where he saw two people with gunshot wounds, the Oakbro Police Department says.

While trying to help the female victim, who was lying face down in the front yard of a house, a man came from the back of the house with a rifle.

Oakboro Police say Eschert challenged the man and was able to take him into custody safely.

Both of the victims were hospitalized and lived.

Eschert began working for the Town of Oakboro five years ago. He was honored on October 16 alongside Officer S. Allen who received the Meritorious Conduct Award for his help in the case.

