Sergeant retires from Jackson County Jail after nearly 26 years

Dec. 27—A corrections sergeant has retired after more than two and a half decades at the Jackson County Jail.

Jackson County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Carpenter retired Dec. 16, marking the end of a law enforcement career at the jail that began in January 1997, according to a news advisory from the sheriff's office.

Carpenter started at the jail at the rank of corrections deputy. Since then, Carpenter's responsibilities have had him working as an officer in charge at the jail and working as a field training officer who helped train new employees.

He first rose to the rank of corrections sergeant in 2018, where his responsibilities included working as shift supervisor and "overseeing important administrative functions" for the agency's corrections division, according to the sheriff's office.

For the past two decades, he's helped design data analytics programs for the corrections division using SAP Crystal Reports and, as a member of the jail's leadership team, helped to advance technology at the jail.

Carpenter also was a leader in the department's labor union, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Employee Association, serving four years as a treasurer and four years as vice president.

The sheriff's office's retirement announcement calls Carpenter a "devoted and hardworking employee who consistently offers us your best." When he wasn't working, Carpenter spent the past 25 years in youth ministry and 18 years as a youth sports official.