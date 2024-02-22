Sergeant Slams Chief on Hood of Car During Investigation

A car crash in New Jersey led to an altercation between a police chief and his sergeant. The Bradley Beach Police released video from three different body cams. Cops arrived on the scene of a suspected drunk driving crash in November. While the officers checked on the occupants of the car and started their investigation, police Chief Leonard Guida arrived at the scene and started questioning a responding sergeant about a jacket he was wearing. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

