Here’s What SergeFerrari Group SA’s (EPA:SEFER) P/E Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use SergeFerrari Group SA’s (EPA:SEFER) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. SergeFerrari Group has a price to earnings ratio of 36.33, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €36.33 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for SergeFerrari Group:

P/E of 36.33 = €6.62 ÷ €0.18 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

SergeFerrari Group’s earnings per share fell by 6.8% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 19% per year over the last five years. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

How Does SergeFerrari Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that SergeFerrari Group has a higher P/E than the average (17.5) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

ENXTPA:SEFER PE PEG Gauge December 25th 18 More

That means that the market expects SergeFerrari Group will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does SergeFerrari Group’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

SergeFerrari Group’s net debt is 8.9% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On SergeFerrari Group’s P/E Ratio

SergeFerrari Group has a P/E of 36.3. That’s higher than the average in the FR market, which is 13.6. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it’s safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'