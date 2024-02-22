Sergey Brin sued by widow after deadly plane crash off Half Moon Bay

Sergey Brin poses for a picture on the red carpet for the 6th annual 2018 Breakthrough Prizes at Moffett Federal Airfield, Hangar One in Mountain View, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group)(Digital First Media Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google, is being sued after a deadly plane crash off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

The pilot, Lance MacLean, was flying from Santa Rosa to Fiji last May in a plane that Brin owns.

The plane went down off the San Mateo County coast, killing MacLean and his co-pilot.

MacLean's widow is filing a wrongful death suit in Santa Clara County Superior Court, naming Brin and Google, because the company was part owner of the plane, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

Investigators suspect a problem with the plane's fuel tanks caused the plane to crash.

Bloomberg reports that Brin and representatives for Google didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.