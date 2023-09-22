Sergio Brown – update: Police won’t say if ex-NFL star still missing or in Mexico after strange videos

Authorities in Illinois have declined to confirm whether former NFL player Sergio Brown is believed to be in Mexico after his mother was found dead in a creek behind her home.

Mystery erupted around Mr Brown on Saturday after a concerned family member filed a missing persons report for the 35-year-old New England Patriots alum and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73.

Myrtle was found dead less than 100 yards from her Maywood home the following day. Her death was ruled a homicide as the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found injuries resulting from an assault.

The case took a bizarre turn as videos emerged from an Instagram account linked to Mr Brown. Authorities had said they were investigating the authenticity of the posts, in which a man identified as Mr Brown claimed he was kidnapped by the FBI and that his mother was on vacation.

According to Forbes, Maywood police determined that one of the videos was recorded in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. But when reached by The Independent, the department said that it had “no new details to share.”

Sergio Brown’s childhood friend speaks out

Bridget Howell, a childhood friend of Mr Brown’s brother Nick, told The US Sun that he was shocked to hear news of Myrtle Brown’s murder.

“Me and Nick Brown were classmates. We were in band together, also. I knew Sergio,” Mr Howell said. “Nick’s parents were always at the school supporting them, supporting other children, just being a part of the events and things like that.”

What started as a missing persons investigation for former NFL player Sergio Brown and his elderly mother in a close-knit Illinois town turned into a far more disturbing mystery after the woman’s body was found in a creek over the weekend.

Mr Brown, 35, had turned away from the spotlight following his retirement in 2016, but he made headlines again on 16 September when desperate family members reported him and 73-year-old Myrtle Brown missing.

“I’m not waiting another hour ... If you see them or one of them please let me or the Maywood Police Office know,” Nick Brown wrote in a frantic Facebook post along with images of his mother and brother.

Efforts to locate the pair safe and alive were interrupted when Myrtle was found dead just a day later, less than 100 yards from her home. Authorities have revealed that her death is being investigated as a homicide while the search continues for Mr Brown in the suburban village.

The Independent's Andrea Blanco has more:

Sergio Brown’s brother Nick Brown writes tribute in honour of slain mother

In an Instagram post, Sergio Brown’s brother thanked the community for their support and prayers.

“It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope,” Nick Brown recounted.

The grieving son also remembered his mother as “strong, caring, diligent, fancy and funny” and pleaded with his brother to return home.

“My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home,” he wrote.

Maywood police said on Tuesday that detectives were investigating the authenticity of the Instagram account linked to Mr Brown.

In a video posted Monday, a man resembling Mr Brown called Myrtle’s homicide “fake news.”

“Fake news, fake news, fake news. It has to be the FBI,” the man says in the rambling, expletive-filled video, adding that he thought his mother “was on vacation” in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

Read more:

As details about 73-year-old Myrtle Brown’s murder begin to emerge, authorities in Maywood, Illinois, continue searching for her son, former NFL player Sergio Brown.

The Independent's Andrea Blanco reports:

Former NFL player Sergio Brown allegedly burned his mother’s clothes before her body was discovered behind her Illinois home over the weekend, a neighbour has claimed.

Carlos Cortez, a neighbour of Myrtle Brown’s, told WBBM that he had given authorities Ring doorbell video in which Mr Brown is allegedly seen burning his mother’s clothes. The Maywood Police Department declined to comment on the allegations when reached by The Independent.

Read more:

Sergio Brown still missing days after mother’s body was found

Former NFL player Sergio Brown’s latest Instagram video suggests he is in Mexico days after his mother was discovered dead in an Illinois creek.

The Maywood Police Department reportedly used Google Lens to determine that the video Mr Brown allegedly posted on Wednesday morning was recorded in front of a condo in Playa del Carmen, according to Forbes. The Independent has not received confirmation from authorities that Mr Brown is in Mexico.

In the video, the former NFL star is seen rambling and laughing as he walks around what appears to be a residential area singing the lyrics to Drake’s song “Legend”.

“Oh my God. Oh my God,” he says. “If I die, I’m a legend.”

The developments come three days after Mr Brown’s mother was found dead in a creek behind her home in Maywood. Authorities have determined that her death was a homicide resulting from an assault.

Eagle-eyed social media users had previously pointed out that a building’s logo in the background of Mr Brown’s video appeared to spell the words “Sabbia Condos.” Authorities did not elaborate on whether they plan to get international law enforcement agencies involved to bring Mr Brown to the US.

Sergio Brown, who graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, played college football for Notre Dame before his time with the NFL.

Mr Brown’s career in the NFL started in 2010 when he was signed by the New England Patriots.

He also played with the Indianapolis Colts, Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills throughout his six years in the league.

Little is known about Mr Brown after he was released by the Jaguars in 2016.

In an Instagram post, Sergio Brown’s brother thanked the community for their support and prayers.

“It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope,” Nick Brown recounted.

The grieving son also remembered his mother as “strong, caring, diligent, fancy and funny” and pleaded with his brother to return home.

“My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home,” he wrote.

The Maywood Police Department said an investigation is underway into the death of 73-year-old Myrtle Brown after it was determined that she died by homicide.

Authorities have yet to locate Mr Brown, who was reported missing along with his slain mother after they failed to answer calls from family members.

On Tuesday afternoon, an account linked to Mr Brown made a second post on Instagram stories referencing the movie Finding Nemo. Mr Brown is seen rambling and laughing on the post.

He also appears to be mocking reports that he is “missing.”

“Just keep swimming. Missing? What the f*** is going on?” he is heard saying.

Family members of Sergio Brown and his mother Myrtle Brown reportedly contacted police on Saturday reporting that they couldn’t get in touch with either of them. That’s when police launched a missing persons search.

Later that day, family members discovered 73-year-old Myrtle Brown in a creek near her home.

Sheila Simmons, the 73-year-old’s sister, told WGN-TV that she last spoke to her sister on 14 September.

Ms Simmons told the outlet that she had received a 3am phone call on Saturday that her sister and nephew Sergio were missing. She then said she went to their home in Maywood, Illinois and noticed things looked out of place.

Family members told the outlet that they have not heard from the former NFL player.

Carlos Cortez, a neighbour of Myrtle Brown’s, told WBBM that family members had told him Mr Brown had not been acting like himself lately but did not elaborate on what type of behaviour had given that impression.

Mr Cortez also said that he had given authorities Ring doorbell video, in which Mr Brown is reportedly seen burning his mother’s clothes. Relatives of the Browns reportedly also confirmed the former NFL player’s actions to Mr Cortez.

“They seen him taking out the trash, and they seen him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes,” Mr Cortez said.

Carlos Cortez, a neighbour of Myrtle Brown’s, told WBBM that family members had told him Mr Brown had not been acting like himself lately but did not elaborate on what type of behaviour had given that impression.

“They said he wasn’t himself the last few months. He was out of his mind,” Mr Cortez told the outlet.

Former NFL player Sergio Brown’s latest Instagram video suggests he is in Mexico days after his mother was discovered murdered in a creek.

What started as a missing persons investigation for former NFL player Sergio Brown and his elderly mother in a close-knit Illinois town turned into a far more disturbing mystery after the woman’s body was found in a creek over the weekend.

Mr Brown, 35, had turned away from the spotlight following his retirement in 2016, but he made headlines again on 16 September when desperate family members reported him and 73-year-old Myrtle Brown missing.

“I’m not waiting another hour ... If you see them or one of them please let me or the Maywood Police Office know,” Nick Brown wrote in a frantic Facebook post along with images of his mother and brother.

Efforts to locate the pair safe and alive were interrupted when Myrtle was found dead just a day later, less than 100 yards from her home. Authorities have revealed that her death is being investigated as a homicide while the search continues for Mr Brown in the suburban village.

The Independent's Andrea Blanco has more:

Relatives of Mr Brown and his mother contacted authorities on Saturday after they couldn’t get in touch with them for over 72 hours.

“Her family came and knocked on the door and was looking for her because they put out a police report because she was missing for 72 hours. So, we tried to help them as much as possible,” Mr Cortez said.

Myrtle’s sister Sheila Simmons told WGN-TV that she had last spoken with her on 14 September and neither she nor Mr Brown were answering calls. The Maywood Police Department then launched a missing persons investigation.

Ms Simmons, who lives out of state, said that she was informed by the department that her family members were nowhere to be found. She travelled to her sister’s home in Maywood and found that things looked out of place.

Ms Simmons said she searched the home’s surroundings but did not immediately find Mr Brown or his mother.

Former NFL player Sergio Brown allegedly burned his mother’s clothes before her body was discovered behind her Illinois home over the weekend, a neighbour has claimed.

Authorities in the village of Maywood continue looking for Mr Brown, 35, after his 73-year-old mother Myrtle Brown was found dead by homicide in the Addison Creek Reservoir on Sunday.

Mr Brown, who played for several NFL teams until his retirement in 2016, has purportedly posted bizarre videos claiming that he was kidnapped by the FBI and that his mother’s death was “fake news.”

Carlos Cortez, a neighbour of Myrtle Brown’s, told WBBM that he had given authorities Ring doorbell video in which Mr Brown is allegedly seen burning his mother’s clothes. The Maywood Police Department declined to comment on the allegations when reached by The Independent.

Read more:

What started as a missing persons investigation for former NFL player Sergio Brown and his elderly mother in a close-knit Illinois town turned into a far more disturbing mystery after the woman’s body was found in a creek over the weekend.

Mr Brown, 35, had turned away from the spotlight following his retirement in 2016, but he made headlines again on 16 September when desperate family members reported him and 73-year-old Myrtle Brown missing.

Efforts to locate the pair safe and alive were interrupted when Myrtle was found dead just a day later, less than 100 yards from her home. Authorities have revealed that her death is being investigated as a homicide while the search continues for Mr Brown in the suburban village.

Here's everything we know about the case:

Former NFL player Sergio Brown appeared to post on social media two days after his mother’s body was found in a creek behind her home in Illinois.

The Maywood Police Department said an investigation is underway into the death of 73-year-old Myrtle Brown after it was determined that she died by homicide. Authorities have yet to locate Mr Brown, who was reported missing along with his slain mother after they failed to answer calls from family members.

On Tuesday afternoon, an account linked to Mr Brown made a second post on Instagram stories referencing the movie Finding Nemo. Mr Brown is seen rambling and laughing on the post.

He also appears to be mocking reports that he is “missing.”

“Just keep swimming. Missing? What the f*** is going on?” he is heard saying.

Maywood police told NBC in a statement that the department is aware of the video and is investigating.

“Currently this is an active investigation, and the department is unable to share any further details at this time. We appreciate your patience while our agency continues to investigate the matter,” the statement read.

Mr Brown’s career in the NFL started in 2010 when he was signed by the New England Patriots. He also played with the Indianapolis Colts, Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills throughout his six years in the league.

Little is known about Mr Brown after he was released by the Jaguars in 2016.

Carlos Cortez, a neighbour of Myrtle Brown’s, told WBBM that family members had told him Mr Brown had not been acting like himself lately but did not elaborate on what type of behaviour had given that impression.

“They said he wasn’t himself the last few months. He was out of his mind,” Mr Cortez told the outlet.

Carlos Cortez, a neighbour of Myrtle Brown’s, told WBBM that family members had told him Mr Brown had not been acting like himself lately but did not elaborate on what type of behaviour had given that impression.

“They said he wasn’t himself the last few months. He was out of his mind,” Mr Cortez told the outlet.

Mr Cortez also said that he had given authorities Ring doorbell video, in which Mr Brown is reportedly seen burning his mother’s clothes. Relatives of the Browns reportedly also confirmed the former NFL player’s actions to Mr Cortez.

“They seen him taking out the trash, and they seen him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes,” Mr Cortez said.

Missing former NFL player Sergio Brown has purportedly posted a bizarre video on Instagram after his mother was found dead in a creek at the back of her Illinois home.

The Independent's Amelia Neath reports:

As details about 73-year-old Myrtle Brown’s murder begin to emerge, authorities in Maywood, Illinois, continue searching for her son, former NFL player Sergio Brown.

The Indepedent's Andrea Blanco reports:

Myrtle’s sister Sheila Simmons told WGN-TV that she had last spoken with her on 14 September and neither she nor Mr Brown were answering calls. The Maywood Police Department then launched a missing persons investigation.

Ms Simmons, who lives out of state, said that she was informed by the department that her family members were nowhere to be found. She travelled to her sister’s home in Maywood and found that things looked out of place.

Later on Sunday, family members and authorities found Myrtle’s dead body in the Addison Creek Reservoir, less than 100 yards from her home. The Cook County Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Myrtle’s death was a homicide.

According to records obtained by WGTV, she died from multiple unspecified assault injuries.

“We’re going to find out what happened because it’s not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages,” Ms Simmons told the outlet about her sister’s death. “People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her. Now, I got the call this morning saying that she’s missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead.”

In an Instagram post, Sergio Brown’s brother thanked the community for their support and prayers.

“It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope,” Nick Brown recounted.

The grieving son also remembered his mother as “strong, caring, diligent, fancy and funny” and pleaded with his brother to return home.

“My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home,” he wrote.

Mr Brown, 35, had turned away from the spotlight following his retirement in 2016, but he made headlines again on 16 September when desperate family members reported him and 73-year-old Myrtle Brown missing.

“I’m not waiting another hour ... If you see them or one of them please let me or the Maywood Police Office know,” Nick Brown wrote in a frantic Facebook post along with images of his mother and brother.

Efforts to locate the pair safe and alive were interrupted when Myrtle was found dead just a day later, less than 100 yards from her home. Authorities have revealed that her death is being investigated as a homicide while the search continues for Mr Brown in the suburban village.

Now, neighbours of the Browns have claimed that surveillance footage captured the former NFL star, who is said to have been acting “out of his mind” in recent months, burning his mother’s clothes. Maywood Police have yet to name any person of interest or suspects in the probe.

Mystery swirls around the family of a former NFL player as the ex-New England Patriot is missing — and his mother was found dead in an Illinois creek.

Family members of Sergio Brown and his mother Myrtle Brown reportedly contacted police

on Saturday reporting that they couldn’t get in touch with either of them. That’s when police launched a missing persons search.

The Independent's Kelly Rissman reports:

Carlos Cortez, a neighbour of Myrtle Brown’s, told WBBM that family members had told him Mr Brown had not been acting like himself lately but did not elaborate on what type of behaviour had given that impression.

“They said he wasn’t himself the last few months. He was out of his mind,” Mr Cortez told the outlet.

Mr Cortez also said that he had given authorities Ring doorbell video, in which Mr Brown is reportedly seen burning his mother’s clothes. Relatives of the Browns reportedly also confirmed the former NFL player’s actions to Mr Cortez.

“They seen him taking out the trash, and they seen him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes,” Mr Cortez said.

Former NFL player Sergio Brown appeared to post on social media two days after his mother’s body was found in a creek behind her home in Illinois.

What started as a missing persons investigation for former NFL player Sergio Brown and his elderly mother in a close-knit Illinois town turned into a far more disturbing mystery after the woman’s body was found in a creek over the weekend.

Mr Brown, 35, had turned away from the spotlight following his retirement in 2016, but he made headlines again on 16 September when desperate family members reported him and 73-year-old Myrtle Brown missing.

“I’m not waiting another hour ... If you see them or one of them please let me or the Maywood Police Office know,” Nick Brown wrote in a frantic Facebook post along with images of his mother and brother.

Efforts to locate the pair safe and alive were interrupted when Myrtle was found dead just a day later, less than 100 yards from her home. Authorities have revealed that her death is being investigated as a homicide while the search continues for Mr Brown in the suburban village.

The Independent's Andrea Blanco has more:

Relatives of Mr Brown and his mother contacted authorities on Saturday after they couldn’t get in touch with them for over 72 hours.

“Her family came and knocked on the door and was looking for her because they put out a police report because she was missing for 72 hours. So, we tried to help them as much as possible,” Mr Cortez said.

Myrtle’s sister Sheila Simmons told WGN-TV that she had last spoken with her on 14 September and neither she nor Mr Brown were answering calls. The Maywood Police Department then launched a missing persons investigation.

Ms Simmons, who lives out of state, said that she was informed by the department that her family members were nowhere to be found. She travelled to her sister’s home in Maywood and found that things looked out of place.

Ms Simmons said she searched the home’s surroundings but did not immediately find Mr Brown or his mother.

Mr Brown has now allegedly turned up on Instagram – posting a bizarre video claiming that he believed his mother was on holiday and that he had been kidnapped by law enforcement.

The video was first reported by Fox32 and appears in an Instagram story on account “intplayerwithapassport”, and not the former player’s verified account.

The Independent has not been able to independently verify that the account belongs to Mr Brown

Angle Rivera, who lives across the street from Myrtle Brown’s home, told WGNT that he was shocked to find out about Brown’s death.

“You just feel for the family, what they’re going through,” Mr Rivera said. “Saturday morning, when my wife told me Myrtle was missing, I was floored ... We saw the commotion and realized that they had found the body and there were police everywhere.”

Sergio Brown’s career in the NFL started in 2010 when he was signed by the New England Patriots. He also played with the Indianapolis Colts, Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills throughout his six years in the league.

Little is known about Mr Brown after he was released by the Jaguars in 2016.

Carlos Cortez, a neighbour of Myrtle Brown’s, told WBBM that family members had told him Mr Brown had not been acting like himself lately but did not elaborate on what type of behaviour had given that impression.

“They said he wasn’t himself the last few months. He was out of his mind,” Mr Cortez told the outlet.

Missing former NFL player Sergio Brown purportedly posted a bizarre video on Instagram a day after his mother was found dead in a creek at the back of her Illinois home.

Mr Brown was deemed missing following his mother’s murder, with no sign of the former New England Patriots star.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, Mr Brown has now allegedly turned up on Instagram – posting a bizarre video claiming that he believed his mother was holiday and that he had been kidnapped by law enforcement.

The video was first reported by Fox32 and appears in an Instagram story on account “intplayerwithapassport”, and not the former player’s verified account.

The Independent's Amelia Neath has more:

What started as a missing persons investigation for former NFL player Sergio Brown and his elderly mother in a close-knit Illinois town turned into a far more disturbing mystery after the woman’s body was found in a creek over the weekend.

Mr Brown, 35, had turned away from the spotlight following his retirement in 2016, but he made headlines again on 16 September when desperate family members reported him and 73-year-old Myrtle Brown missing.

“I’m not waiting another hour ... If you see them or one of them please let me or the Maywood Police Office know,” Nick Brown wrote in a frantic Facebook post along with images of his mother and brother.

Efforts to locate the pair safe and alive were interrupted when Myrtle was found dead just a day later, less than 100 yards from her home. Authorities have revealed that her death is being investigated as a homicide while the search continues for Mr Brown in the suburban village.

The Independent's Andrea Blanco has more:

