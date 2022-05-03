Sergio Correa gets life - plus 105 years - in Griswold triple murder. His sister is next.

NEW LONDON - Sergio Correa, the 30-year-old Hartford felon who slaughtered three members of a Griswold family more than four years ago was sentenced on Tuesday to life without the possibility of parole - plus 105 years.

New London Superior Court Judge Hunchu Kwak's sentence came after more than an hour of emotional statements by the friends and family of Kenneth, Janet and Matthew Lindquist.

A jury in December found Correa guilty of three counts of murder - one count for each of the Lindquists. He was also convicted on a litany of other charges, which took into account the fire that devastated the Lindquist home.

Sergio Correa, sits with his attorneys from the public defender's office, during a probable cause hearing in New London Superior Court Monday, July 22, 2019. Correa is charged in the murders of three members of the Lindquist family in Griswold in 2017. (Pool photos by Sean D. Elliot/The Day)

Those included murder with special circumstances, for committing two or more murders during the commission of the same crime; two counts of second-degree arson, including for setting the fire that burned down the Lindquists’ Kenwood Estates home; murder in the commission of arson; first-degree burglary; two counts first-degree robbery; home invasion; and two counts of murder in the commission of a felony.

When will Ruth Correa be sentenced?

Correa's adopted sister and co-defendant, Ruth, is set to be sentenced for her role in the December 2017 murders later today.

Ruth Correa entered into a cooperation agreement with the state that called for her to testify against her sibling at trial in exchange for a recommended 40-year sentence on three counts of murder.

