Sergio Correa guilty of murdering all three members of the Lindquist family, a jury found

NEW LONDON - A jury found 30-year-old Hartford resident Sergio Correa guilty of murder in the deaths of all three members of a Griswold family, killed in December 2017.

In a weeks-long trial, Correa was accused of stabbing 21-year-old Matthew Lindquist to death on Dec. 20, 2017, with the help of his adopted sister, Ruth Correa, in a drugs-for-guns deal gone bad. The pair then proceeded to the Lindquist family home where prosecutors allege Correa killed Matthew's parents, Kenneth and Janet, and burned down the 70 Kenwood Estates home.

Correa was charged with three counts of murder, murder with special circumstances; two counts of second-degree arson; murder in the commission of arson; first-degree burglary; two counts first-degree robbery; home invasion; and three counts of murder in the commission of a felony.

Members of the Lindquist family pose, with Matthew on the far right, Kenneth, then Eric Lindquist.

After a little more than two days of deliberation, the jury found Correa guilty of 13 of the 14 charges late Tuesday morning. The sole count for which he was not found guilty was murder in the commission of a felony for Matthew Lindquist.

