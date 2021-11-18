Sergio Correa 'made me stab him.' Sister testifies at Griswold triple murder trial.

NEW LONDON – On Dec. 19, 2017, Ruth Correa woke up, got high, received a haircut and later drove to Griswold where she and her brother stabbed Matthew Lindquist to death, she testified on Thursday.

The pair proceeded into the Lindquist family home at Kenwood Estates that night, where she watched her brother, Sergio Correa, beat Matthew's parents with a bat and left them for dead, she said.

On the fifth day of her adopted sibling's murder trial, Ruth Correa gave her testimony in soft, matter-of-fact tones, with Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Carney several times instructing her to speak up. Her delivery belied the horrors she recounted concerning the deaths of Kenneth, Janet and Matthew Lindquist.

Ruth Correa during previous testimony against her brother, in 2019. File photo.

As the 27-year-old Hartford resident spoke inside the New London Superior Court courtroom a few feet from her sibling, weeping members of the Lindquist family and their friends passed around packages of tissues. Others, overcome with emotion, left the room.

Ruth Correa previously entered into a cooperation agreement with the state that called for her to testify at her brother’s trial in exchange for prosecutors recommending a 40-year sentence for her actions. She pleaded guilty in May to three counts of felony murder in the case, but has not yet been sentenced. She faced up to 180 years in prison if convicted at trial.

Ruth Correa said she and her brother arrived near the Kenwood Estates home of the Lindquists late on the evening of Dec. 19, 2017 and were met by Matthew Lindquist at a cul-de-sac near a copse of woods.

Prosecutors said Matthew Lindquist and Sergio Correa had hatched a scheme to steal Kenneth Lindquist’s guns, a plan that involved the younger Lindquist receiving heroin and blaming the planned burglary on “two black guys,” Ruth Correa testified.

But she said her brother did not bring any drugs to the meet-up and Matthew Lindquist quickly panicked and ran from the car, with Sergio Correa in pursuit, armed with a machete.

Kenneth, Matthew, and Janet Lindquist.

“He chased (Matthew) and hit him in the head with the machete,” Ruth Correa testified.

She said her brother grabbed her by the arm and “made me stab him” with a knife. Ruth Correa said, after the first few stabs, she began pressing the knife into Matthew Lindquist on her own, while her brother used his own knife on the “gurgling” 21-year-old who she said was asking his attackers, “Why?”

Ruth Correa said though it was too dark to see, she smelled the metallic odor of blood leaking from Matthew Lindquist dying body, which would be found months later riddled with stab wounds.

The siblings then armed themselves with a bat and golf club and entered the home of their victim’s parents.

Ruth Correa said her brother startled a sleeping 56-year-old Kenneth Lindquist upstairs and proceeded to repeatedly batter him with the bat.

Sergio Correa, flanked by defense attorneys Joseph E. Lopez Sr., left, and Jessica Luu-Missios in this file photo from 2019.

“I heard a cracking noise – his skull,” she said.

She said Janet Lindquist, 61, came out and was ushered into her dead son’s room. Ruth Correa said she told the woman “it was her son’s fault” the home invasion was occurring. Then the sounds of the living room struggle ended, she said.

After the Correas rummaged through rooms searching for loot – Ruth Correa said she grabbed everything from laundry detergent and sheets to cash and Christmas presents – her brother told her to “take care” of the sobbing Janet Lindquist, who had been moved to a master bedroom.

After she refused to kill the woman, Ruth Correa said her brother swung his bat onto a kneeling Janet Lindquist’s head “more than 10 times” – with the same cracking sound – before wrapping a shoelace around her neck and pulling, his foot in her back.

Ruth Correa during previous testimony against her brother, in 2019. File photo.

“She stopped moving,” Ruth Correa testified.

Ruth Correa, who was still on the stand at press time, previously testified she and her brother later burned the home down before fleeing and divvying up the stolen goods.

An autopsy determined Kenneth Lindquist died of blunt force head injuries and his wife of a combination of blunt impact injuries, burns and smoke inhalation.

Earlier in the day and without the jury present, Sergio Correa’s public defender, Joe Lopez Sr., pushed Judge Hunchu Kwak to allow the playing of seven video “snippets” taken of Ruth Correa during her May 2018 interview with state police detectives in which she relayed the events of the Lindquists’ deaths.

Lopez argued the interview clips would illustrate the intense anger Ruth Correa harbored against her brother, an animosity he said bolstered her motive to falsely implicate her sibling in the crimes. Kwak declined to immediately rule on the motion.

Sergio Correa faces 14 counts related to the Lindquists’ deaths, including three counts of murder, two counts of second-degree arson, home invasion, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.

Ruth Correa’s testimony is expected to continue Friday.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

