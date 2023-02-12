Sergio Hudson delivers colorful ‘90s celebration at NYFW

BEATRICE DUPUY
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Sergio Hudson created a nostalgic scene with shoulder pads, neon colors and graffiti prints taken right out of the early '90s with his latest collection Saturday.

Hudson, who has dressed the likes of Beyoncé and Michelle Obama, borrowed inspiration from artist Jason Naylor’s colorful and borderline psychedelic murals for New York Fashion Week in an eclectic celebration of energy.

Models walked on a graffiti print by Naylor with voluminous Fran Drescher hairstyles in multi-colored mini dress suit sets to thumping beats.

Hudson told The Associated Press that Naylor added his vision to Hudson’s brand name iconography and the two merged their styles into graffiti letters that were spray painted on white T-shirts, incorporated into the fabric of the collection and sequined designs. Aside from Naylor’s striking use of colors for his art, Hudson also said the artist’s murals have a deeper meaning for him.

During a hard time for his business when he was living in Los Angeles, Hudson said, he came across a Naylor mural.

“He did this great inspirational painting on the other side of the street,” Hudson said. “When I saw it, it just kind of touched me emotionally. I always said if I ever get the opportunity, I was going to do a collection inspired by him.”

While meshing Naylor’s fun colors and lettering with his show, Hudson paid homage to another artist. After the Met Gala unveiled its theme to honor late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, Hudson said that he too wanted to add his own interpretation of Lagerfeld’s infamous '90s rebrand of Chanel by adding playful tailoring to his looks.

Hudson even brought his youthful flair with his red carpet looks as models adorned in slinky dresses with sparkly cut outs walked the runway. Keeping with the times, Hudson brought out a look that has caused some recent commotion in the fashion community — no pants. One model could be seen wearing a cropped suit jacket with what looked like black high waisted undies.

Celebrities in attendance included “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin, journalist Joy Reid, and model and brand founder of Baby Phat, Kimora Lee Simmons, who was supporting her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons walking the runway.

This season, Hudson said he wasn’t designing for a specific person in mind but for everyone.

“I am proud of the American fashion industry for the strides they made to be more inclusive,” he said. “They have made a quantum leap in the past year or two.”

