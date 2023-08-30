Serial anti-Asian attacker who shoved Japanese diplomat in Portland hit with federal charge

[Source]

The woman accused of shoving a top Japanese diplomat in Portland, Oregon, has been indicted in federal court after state charges were dropped at the request of prosecutors.

Background: Arissa Jean Minyonne Robinson, 23, allegedly pushed Yoshioka Yuzo — the consul general for Portland’s Consular Office of Japan — to the ground near Southwest Park Avenue and Oak Street on June 17. She fled the scene but was caught shortly after inside the U.S. Bankcorp Tower.

Yuzo first arrived in Portland and assumed his post in March. The 62-year-old was taken to a hospital with a cut to the head and “a lot of blood running down the back,” according to one police officer.

Federal charge: Robinson was charged with intentionally assaulting, striking and wounding “a foreign official and internationally protected person” in federal court. The one-count indictment was unsealed after a Multnomah County judge dismissed her charges of first-degree bias crime, fourth-degree assault and strangulation at the request of the county district attorney’s office, The Oregonian reported.

Anti-Asian history: Robinson was reported to be a homeless woman with a history of anti-Asian attacks. In August 2022, she allegedly hit a 76-year-old Asian man multiple times before placing him in a chokehold.

In August 2021, she allegedly targeted a mother and her baby in Old Town Chinatown. Reports say she kicked over the baby’s stroller and later told police that she “meant to do it.”

Other charges: Robinson also faced other charges, such as second-degree criminal mischief, interfering with a peace/parole and probation officer, interfering with public transportation and recklessly endangering another person, as per the Post Millennial. She was also reportedly involved in court cases related to a landlord-tenant dispute and fare violations.

