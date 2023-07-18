Serial anti-Asian attacker shoves top Japanese diplomat in Portland

[Source]

A homeless woman with a history of attacking Asian people is now facing a bias charge after allegedly shoving a top Japanese diplomat in Portland, Oregon, last month.

The latest incident: Yoshioka Yuzo, 62, the consul general for Portland’s Consular Office of Japan, was walking near Southwest Park Avenue and Oak Street on June 17 when someone pushed him to the ground. He sustained a cut to his head and was transported to a hospital, with one officer observing “a lot of blood running down the back of the victim.”

A witness said he followed the female suspect for several blocks after the attack. According to court records, police found her hiding inside the U.S. Bankcorp Tower. She was identified as 23-year-old Arissa Jean Minyonne Robinson, who court records listed as having no permanent address.

Yuzo assumed his diplomatic post in March. After the attack, he said, “I am glad to be assigned to Portland and haven’t changed my good image about Portland despite this incident.”

The bigger picture: Robinson was charged with fourth-degree assault and felony bias crime. She was also charged with strangulation in connection with another incident, which also involved an Asian victim.

Court records reportedly suggest that the latest incident is part of a “broader pattern” of attacks Robinson has committed against Asian people. In August 2022, she allegedly assaulted another Asian senior, 76, hitting him in the head and placing him in a chokehold.

In August 2021, Robinson allegedly targeted a mother and her baby in Old Town Chinatown, kicking over the baby’s stroller and later telling police that she “meant to do it.”

Robinson remains held at Multnomah County jail.

