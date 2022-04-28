Serial armed robber hitting stores all over I-5

Police from Auburn to Everett are searching for an armed robber who they say is responsible for multiple robberies at stores throughout Interstate 5.

Detectives believe the same individual is responsible for the following robberies:

March 11 at 8:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in Mountlake Terrace

March 13 at 3:13 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in Auburn

March 19 at 8:10 p.m. at a Rite Aid in Shoreline

March 19 at 8:52 p.m. at a Rite Aid in Mill Creek

March 19 at 9:25 p.m. at a Walgreens in Everett

Law enforcement with the Mountlake Terrace Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Creed Police Department and Everett Police Department are all investigating these incidents.

According to Detective Chris White with the Mill Creek Police Department, the man seen in security footage is wearing a distinctive multicolored camouflage jacket.

Additionally, in the Mill Creek incident, an accomplice is seen wearing distinctive dark pants with white and yellow boxes or patches.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and charges in this case. Submit tips anonymously at p3tips.com or call 800-222-TIPS (8477).