Serial armed robbery suspect arrested in Tacoma

Tacoma police arrested a man as a suspect in over a dozen robberies in the Tacoma area, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At around 3:06 a.m. on April 26, officers arrested a 31-year-old man that was involved in a hit-and-run in the 700 block of Tacoma Avenue.

During the arrest, officers recognized the man as a wanted suspect for two Tacoma robberies.

The man was arrested on suspicion of robbing an Ace Hardware at gunpoint in the 2000 block of South 12th Street on March 3 and a Walgreens at gunpoint in the 4300 block of 6th Avenue on April 13.

The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on two robbery counts.

Detectives are investigating the man’s involvement in over a dozen robberies in Tacoma.