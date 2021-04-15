Serial bank robber from Montville admits to robbing Norwich bank while on supervised release

Apr. 14—A man from Montville who previously was convicted of robbing banks in Connecticut pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing another bank in Norwich while on supervised release from prison.

Anthony Hall, 60, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in New Haven to one count of bank robbery for robbing the Eastern Savings Bank at 666 West Main St. in Norwich. Hall robbed the bank of approximately $2,400 in September 2019, three years after he was released from prison and while he was still on supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.

In 2011, Hall was sentenced in federal court in Hartford to 87 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for robbing four banks in the state in 2008 and 2009. He was released from prison in January 2016.

Hall has been detained since his arrest for the 2019 robbery and has been held at Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville since October 2019.

District Judge Janet C. Hall scheduled his sentencing for July 6. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the robbery, in addition to penalties for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

