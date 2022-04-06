Serial bank robbery suspect arrested in Puyallup

A man suspected of robbing ten banks in King and Pierce counties was arrested after robbing two banks back-to-back, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

Undercover deputies and Puyallup police officers arrested the 49-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the man robbed a bank in the 700 block of Shaw Road in Puyallup.

After the robbery, undercover deputies began searching the South Hill area for the man’s car. Deputies said they were familiar with the man and his car, as he was under investigation for several other bank robberies.

About 90 minutes after the Puyallup robbery, the man robbed a bank in the 11500 block of Canyon Road East, according to a post on the sheriff’s department blotter.

The man’s car was spotted by undercover deputies minutes later. With the help of a Puyallup police officer, deputies stopped the vehicle in the 3900 block of South Meridian and took the man into custody.

Deputies said the man admitted to robbing four banks in King County and six in Pierce County.

Pierce County deputies worked on the investigation with detectives from the Auburn, Des Moines and Milton police departments.