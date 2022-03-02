'Serial burglar' facing new charges in NH

Mar. 2—BRENTWOOD — A career criminal on parole for breaking into local homes with a BB gun is facing new theft and gun charges.

Court documents show that Joshua Fowler, 42, of Manchester is newly indicted for burglarizing a storage unit in Hampstead, stealing a dozen guns, being an armed career criminal — meaning at least three felony convictions — and a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

A grand jury that convened at Rockingham Superior Court in February agreed on a total of 11 charges to bring against Fowler at trial.

The lengthy list of items he's accused of stealing in October 2021 includes: jewelry, bags, sunglasses, a coin collection, silverware, firearms accessories, a camera, camera accessories, three revolvers, seven pistols and two rifles.

According to past reporting in The Eagle-Tribune, Fowler was a Sandown resident in 2013 when he was convicted of breaking into homes in three nearby towns, amounting to a total of seven counts of burglary.

Investigators at the time said Fowler would call victims' cell phones before shooting out their windows with a BB gun.

Fowler broke into four homes in Hampstead, two in Derry and one in Londonderry between 2009 and 2010. Police estimated that $30,000 of electronics, jewelry and cash were stolen from the homes in Hampstead alone.

Hampstead Deputy Chief Robert Kelley, a member of the police force for more than 20 years, said in new court documents that Fowler also committed burglaries in Lawrence and Boxford, Massachusetts, and described him as a "serial burglar."

Fowler spent more than two years on the run before finally surrendering to police in June 2013. At the time he was featured as New Hampshire's "Fugitive of the Week" by the U.S. Marshals Service.

His criminal record also includes a 2018 conviction for drug possession in Coos County, New Hampshire.

If convicted of being an armed career criminal, Fowler faces 10 to 40 years in state prison and a fine up to $25,000.

The prosecution's case is likely to include surveillance footage from inside and outside the storage facility, text messages regarding the thefts, and statements from a woman who told police, "Fowler was doing well when he first got out of prison, but has gone back to his old ways."