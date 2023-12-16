Serial burglar found in stolen car, arrested for fifth time in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Detectives have re-arrested a suspect for the fifth time within a 102-day period for multiple crimes across the county, Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said Saturday.

Angel Argueta Galeas, 22, of Hybla Valley was initially arrested on Tuesday for a spree of five burglaries in a 24-hour span.

At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of items believed to have been stolen. After detectives confirmed with the owners that these items were, in fact, stolen, additional warrants were sent out for his arrest.

Before those warrants were obtained, however, Argueta Galeas was released on bond on Thursday from the Adult Detention Center.

On Friday, detectives found him operating a stolen Hyundai Sonata with stolen license plates and he was taken into custody. The car had been stolen from the West Springfield Police District earlier that day.

Argueta Galeas was charged with three counts of Misdemeanor Destruction of Property, three counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Vehicle Trespassing and one count of Credit Card Theft. He was also charged with Grand Larceny – Auto Theft, Destruction of Property, Petit Larceny, and Violating Conditions of his Release. He was held on no bond.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at (703) 814-7000.

