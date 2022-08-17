Serial burglar sentenced in Waseca County

Aug. 17—WASECA — A serial burglar in Waseca County, who was previously convicted of arson after setting Janesville's Frankenstein monster statue on fire, was sentenced to prison time Wednesday.

Luke Duane Olson, 36, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of first-degree burglary in May in Waseca County District Court. The charges stem from a rash of incidents in October.

The plea led to the dismissal of an additional 18 felony burglary or theft charges and a misdemeanor charge for damage to property.

Olson was sentenced to a maximum of 98 months, or a little more than eight years, in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, according to court records. Convicts serve a minimum of two-thirds of their sentence, and Olson has 301 days of time already served credited to him.

He was previously sentenced to house arrest, community service, probation and restitution in the Frankenstein monster statue arson case in October. At the time, he indicated he didn't remember the fire due to intoxication.

After the burglary and theft charges piled up against Olson during the same month, his attorney requested a court-ordered competency evaluation. The defense and prosecution worked toward the plea agreement after an examiner deemed Olson competent to continue in the case in January.

