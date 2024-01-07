Serial burglar targeting Orange County homes remains at large

A serial burglar continuing to target and ransack homes across Orange County remains on the loose.

The male suspect has broken into homes in Anaheim and Westminster so far. His image was caught on surveillance cameras during multiple break-ins.

On Dec. 22, the suspect entered a home on the 2800 block of East Hampstead Street in Anaheim, police said. He ransacked the home and escaped with several thousands of dollars.

Several days later on Dec. 26, he allegedly burglarized a home on the 16000 block of Jenner Street in Westminster at around 9 p.m.

On Dec. 29, a Westminster victim, Christopher Tran, said his aunt was resting in her upstairs bedroom that night with her door locked. Suddenly, she heard the doorknob rattling, with someone trying to enter the room.

When she opened the door, she expected to find her husband there, but instead, came face-to-face with the suspect.

“He was standing about three feet away from her,” said Tran. “They locked eyes and then he just darted out the window. From that point on, she stood there like a deer in headlights because this is not something you experience normally or often.”

On Dec. 9, surveillance cameras captured the suspect ransacking a Westminster home and escaping with thousands of dollars worth of cash and jewelry.

During that break-in, the suspect had entered the home through a second-story window. He was seen rummaging through closets and drawers before escaping with a large sum of cash, jewelry and religious belongings.

The victim, Sandy Le, said he spent around 30 minutes inside and left only three minutes before her parents arrived home. She said she was terrified of what could’ve happened had they run into him.

“We feel violated, paranoid,” Le said. “He broke in through my bedroom window so it’s personal, you know? Being home alone sometimes, before I would feel comfortable, but now every time I hear a noise, I’m like, ‘Who is it?’”

Authorities describe the suspect as a man between 30 to 40 years old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweater, light-colored sweatpants, a black hat with a red logo and white shoes. In most incidents, he is seen wearing an outfit consisting of a ballcap and a large backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has additional information is asked to contact Anaheim police Detective McCutcheon at CMcCutcheon@anaheim.net or call Anaheim police at 714-765-1900.

The public can also call Westminster police Detective D. Ramirez at 714-548-3805 or email DRamirez@westminster-ca.gov. Westminster police dispatch can be reached at 714-548-3767 or 714-548-3212.

