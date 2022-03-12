Serial child molester Gary Gregor convicted again

Mar. 11—A Santa Fe jury on Friday convicted serial child-molester Gary Gregor of sexually assaulting and raping two fourth graders at the now-defunct Agua Fría Elementary School during the 2003-04 school year when he was their teacher.

It was the third criminal trial for Gregor, 65, who already has been sentenced to 108 years in prison following his conviction on sexual abuse charges involving children who attended Fairview Elementary School in Española.

Lawsuits filed on behalf of accusers from both school districts have led to multimillion-dollar settlements. Española Public Schools has paid out around $21 million for cases involving Gregor as of April 2021. In June, Santa Fe Public Schools settled with the two women central to this week's criminal trial for more than $7.2 million.

