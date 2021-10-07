'Serial' child molester sentenced to life

Oct. 7—A man who sexually abused six minors has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard.

The man, Michael Shane Kilgore, of Rydal, was recently found guilty by a Cobb County jury, Cobb District Attorney spokeswoman Latonia Hines said Thursday.

Kilgore molested a six-year-old girl in 2015, according to Hines. Three years later, the girl told her mother what he had done, and the mother — who had herself been molested by Kilgore almost 20 years earlier — told the police.

"Through their investigation, they were also able to identify five other victims of Kilgore's molestation," Hines said. "The five other victims all testified at trial about Kilgore's horrible pattern of child sexual abuse."

Kilgore denied the accusations, despite having pled guilty in 1998 to having molested the mother, who was one of the five other people investigators had identified.

Despite Kilgore's denial, a jury found him guilty. At his sentencing, Leonard told Kilgore, "I don't expect that you will ever take a breath in the free world again."

Assistant District Attorney David Bailey said "Kilgore is a serial child-molester who terrorized multiple victims over multiple decades."