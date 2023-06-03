Serial drive-by shooter wanted in 4 incidents in Clayton County, police say

Clayton County police are searching for a man they say is behind at least four drive-by shootings over several months.

Police are releasing a photo of a man they say is a person of interest and asking the public to help identify him.

Investigators say all four shootings happened in the area of South Bay Court in Riverdale.

They did not share exact dates but say the first shooting happened at some point in 2022 and the most recent earlier this year.

Officers are also searching for someone responsible for shooting a driver several times during a road rage shooting on I-75 on Wednesday night. They have not confirmed if this shooting is one of the drive-bys this man is wanted in connection to.

Anyone who knows who the man in the photo is should contact police at 770-477-4026.

