Serial exhibitionist weighs proposed jail term

Oct. 11—SALEM — "It bothers people," Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler told Tyler Jacquard on Friday. "It annoys people. They get upset when they see this and that's why it's a crime."

Jacquard, 35, of Melrose, is under indictment in an open and gross lewdness case — the latest in a series of half a dozen similar cases stretching back more than a decade. His record has led him to be branded as a Level 3 sex offender.

Given his record of convictions, prosecutor Lindsay Nasson told the judge, "I find myself in a position I don't usually, where I am requesting the maximum (penalty) during a lobby conference" — three years in state prison.

Jacquard's public defender, Kristen Graves, asked Drechsler to impose probation.

"I still think that he is worthy of another chance," Graves told the judge during Friday's lobby conference, a session where the prosecution and defense meet with a judge to discuss resolving a case short of trial.

After hearing from the lawyers, Drechsler said he would impose a 2 1/2 year jail term, with 20 months to be served and the balance suspended for three years, during which Jacquard would be on supervised probation, with conditions.

Nasson said prior efforts at rehabilitation have all seemingly failed for Jacquard, who was arrested and charged last year after being seen masturbating in his car in the parking lot at the Market Street shopping plaza in Lynnfield. A witness who provided video to police said she saw him watching a group of teenage girls.

When police caught up with him, he was in another parking lot, in North Reading, along with a can of cooking spray and a roll of paper towels.

Nasson told the judge about Jacquard's history, including a 2010 case in which he was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct but which actually involved him peering into a Chelmsford family's bathroom window. In 2013, he faced similar charges after parking near Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield and watching women walking.

He would go on to be convicted of open and gross lewdness after incidents on the campus of Boston University and another near Tufts University.

But he avoided conviction in two other high-profile incidents. Jacquard was charged with burglary and disorderly conduct in 2018 after police believed he had entered a student's dorm room at Endicott College and watched her sleep. Prosecutors were forced to drop the case due to police not seeking a witness identification of Jacquard when he was found on campus shortly after that incident. A year earlier, Jacquard was found not guilty of peering into windows at Wellesley College.

Nasson told the judge that Jacquard had also repeatedly failed on probation, either re-offending or failing to fulfill its requirements.

Graves told the judge that Jacquard's background is "complicated," and described him as "fragile." He's tried both individual and group therapy, said the lawyer.

The time he's spent on home confinement, she suggested, have left him "essentially very isolated from the whole of society."

Drechsler said after looking at his record, and inferring that other judges have also ordered therapy that "just hasn't worked, it's a little vague as to what would be different now if we gave him probation."

"I'm really at a loss," said the judge.

Ultimately, he said, he would take into account that while out on bail, with a condition of home confinement, Jacquard has not been charged with any new offenses.

The judge also said that a straight sentence to state prison would offer no supervision for Jacquard after his release.

Jacquard has been free on $30,000 cash bail since that amount was posted in August 2020 by the Massachusetts Bail Fund.

It was one of a series of high cash bails posted last year by the advocacy group, whose motto is "Free Them All," after a significant uptick in donations following racial justice protests after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The group previously had placed caps on the amount of bail it would post to ensure that the greatest number of poor defendants — who are often at risk of losing apartments, jobs and even custody of their children, usually over just a few hundred dollars in bail they couldn't afford — could be freed while awaiting trial.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

