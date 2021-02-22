Serial fraudster victimized Glastonbury gym patron

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.

Feb. 22—In early 2019, a patron of a commercial gym in Glastonbury noticed that the lock was missing from his locker, with only a small, snipped piece left on the floor.

A little while later, the same man noticed a $2,395 charge to one of his credit cards from "JS Ventures."

The man was among the latest victims of Steven Finkler, 56, most recently of New Haven, whose long criminal career included such things as selling a laboratory company based on claims that its revenue was more than six times what it actually was.

Another of his past schemes was to run up charges on credit cards he held jointly with his dying mother — then write a letter in her name claiming their identities had been stolen, according to federal prosecutor Sarala V. Nagala.

FRAUD SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: Steven Finkler, 56, most recently of New Haven

GUILTY PLEAS: "Access device," or credit card, fraud; wire fraud; two counts of aggravated identity theft

SENTENCE: Eight years in prison, followed by three years' supervised release

Judge Stephan R. Underhill, who sits in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, last week sentenced Finkler to eight years in federal prison for his latest set of frauds, which included defrauding almost $65,000 from 31 gym patrons, including the man at the Glastonbury gym. The sentence also encompassed other credit card frauds totaling more than $80,000.

A particularly devious part of the schemes was that Finkler used a mobile credit-card reader to charge the cards — then usually put the cards back in the victims' wallets to delay their discovery of the fraudulent charges.

Many of the victims reported that their credit card companies were reluctant to cover the charges because the cards had been scanned physically, rather than having the numbers used via the internet, according to Nagala's sentencing memorandum.

The prosecutor's memo also describes the following:

On another occasion at the Glastonbury gym, an off-duty East Hartford police officer saw Finkler threading a towel through the top of a lock, then pulling the towel ends downward in an apparent attempt to force the lock open.

While in prison for a violation of his "supervised release" in an earlier federal fraud case, Finkler had told a fellow inmate — in for bank fraud and money laundering — that he was a lawyer and could help the inmate with credit problems after his release. The inmate gave Finkler his identifying information.

After Finkler was released, he used the fellow inmate's name and a slightly altered version of his Social Security number to open accounts with two credit-card scanning device companies. He opened a PayPal account under the name "JS Ventures," using his own name and contact information.

Finkler also had a gym membership under the fellow inmate's name, and the gym chain identified him under that name as a suspect in the locker-room thefts occurring around Connecticut. When he was seen pacing around the locker room of a North Haven gym, the manager called police.

Officers arrived, and Finkler quickly went into a bathroom stall, where officers heard papers shuffling and something being manipulated. He eventually opened the stall door and gave his real name.

Officers subsequently searched the stall and found a credit-card scanning device in the toilet-seat cover holder.

Finkler was arrested at that time on an outstanding warrant from Branford.

Federal defender Terence Ward ascribed Finkler's continued criminal behavior to his bipolar disorder.

But the prosecutor expressed skepticism about that claim, saying the gym-related fraud took place over about eight months. She said it isn't clear that manic phases of bipolar disorder can last that long.

