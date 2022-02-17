Serial killer Don Miller's guarantee of annual parole reviews could end with legislation

LANSING — Each time Don Miller is considered for parole, Randy Gilbert feels compelled to attend the hearing to describe and relive the day Miller attacked him in the summer of 1978 in a bid to keep the serial killer behind bars.

Now, four decades since Miller went to prison, two bills in the Michigan Legislature could allow Gilbert to put those dark memories aside, at least for another nine years, he said.

"It feels like I've got a life sentence here," Gilbert said. "I've got to keep fighting for normalcy."

Miller, 67, currently a prisoner at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson, stabbed Gilbert three times and choked him in the summer of 1978 after raping Gilbert's sister Lisa, then 14, in their Delta Township home.

Miller later admitted to killing four other women — Martha Sue Young, Marita Choquette, Wendy Bush and Kristine Stuart — in East Lansing between Jan. 1, 1977, and Aug. 14, 1978.

If he serves his full sentence for his conviction in the Gilbert case, Miller is scheduled to be released in 2031 — but this spring will be the second in a row that the state's parole board has considered releasing him sooner.

Parole reforms approved in 2018 removed the state parole board's ability to delay the review of a prisoner's release beyond every one to two years, Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd said.

House Bills 4562 and 4563 would restore that parole board power, giving officials back the flexibility to delay the review of a prisoner's parole for up to five years.

Both bills were approved by the House in 2021 and were referred to the Michigan Senate's Judiciary and Public Safety Committee.

Lloyd said their passage would give victims and their families relief from preparing for and formally objecting to continual parole reviews, a pattern that "revictimizes the victims."

Miller's case prompted legislation

Gilbert got only a six-month reprieve between the state parole board's denial of Miller's parole in June 2021 and the arrival of a January letter informing him the case would be reviewed again this spring.

A parole board interview with Miller is scheduled for the second week in April, according to Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz.

For Gilbert, that means meeting with parole board officials for the second straight year to retell and relive the story of Miller's attack 43 years ago.

The board's annual review of Miller's case prompted House Bills 4562 and 4563, introduced by Reps. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, and Angela Witwer, D-Delta Township.

"These are for cases such as this," Lightner said. "This was a very serious crime."

Miller's charges and plea deal

In the Gilbert case, Miller was charged in Eaton County with rape and attempted murder. He was convicted on those charges in May 1979 and sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison.

An indictment against Miller in Ingham County on second-degree murder charges in the deaths of two of his victims — Stuart and Young — never went to trial.

Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in exchange for leading police to Young's and Stuart’s bodies. He was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison. He later revealed details of Choquette's and Bush’s deaths.

Sue Young, mother of Martha Sue Young, asks a parole board panel to keep Don Miller in prison during a parole panel meeting at the State Department of Corrections in 1997. Miller was convicted of rape and attempted murder in Eaton County and pleaded guilty to two manslaughter charges in the death of two women in Ingham County. He was sentenced to 30-50 years in prison in 1979 on the Eaton County charges, and he was sentenced to 10-15 on the manslaughter charges in Ingham County, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

In 1994, prison officials found a garrote, a strangling device, made from a shoestring and barrel buttons, in Miller’s cell at Kinross Correctional Facility in Chippewa County. A jury convicted him of possessing a weapon in prison, adding another 20 to 40 years to Miller's sentence.

Next steps

The proposed legislation would allow the state's parole board to extend the period between parole hearings for up to five years. Such a move would require a majority vote of the board and a written opinion regarding their decision, Lloyd said.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd (left) and Randy Gilbert, who was attacked by East Lansing serial killer Don Miller in the 1970s, testify during a Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee hearing on Feb. 10, 2022, in support of House Bills 4562 and 4563.

"It should be something that the parole board has the ability to make that determination that he's not an individual we want to parole, No. 1, and No. 2 every time we're doing this, we're actually doing nothing more than re-traumatizing Randy and Lisa for no apparent reason," Lloyd said.

The Senate's Judiciary and Public Safety Committee heard testimony from Gilbert and Lloyd last week.

"At this point, I think they will have the votes in support to vote it out of committee and go to the full Senate floor," Lightner said.

Passage of the legislation would be a win for Miller's victims and their families, Gilbert said.

Not having to relive the day Miller attacked him and raped his sister every year would be a relief, he said, because he can't foresee not feeling compelled to speak with parole officials every time they prepare to consider releasing Miller early.

"Definitely, for Don Miller, we need this," he said. "I'd like to think the parole board won't release him, but stranger things have happened in this world. I can't count on it. I feel I still need to keep fighting it. I can't just put this in somebody else's hands."

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ .

